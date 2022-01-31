Fundraising through IPOs in 2021 significantly higher than any year in last decade: Economy Survey

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Despite the pandemic, fundraising through Initial Public Offerings (IPO) was significantly higher in 2021 than any year in the last decade, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The annual survey report presented in the parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 2021 has been an exceptional year for the capital markets.

According to the report, Rs 89,066 crore was raised via 75 IPO issues in April-November 2021, which is much higher than in any year in the last decade.

"Sensex and Nifty scaled up to touch peak at 61,766 and 18,477 on October 18, 2021. Among major emerging market economies, Indian markets outperformed peers in April-December 2021," said the report.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha a few minutes after the House assembled at 2.30 pm.



Earlier in the day, Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman laid a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi following which Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 2.30 pm, Secretary-General laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

The House was finally adjourned by the Chairman for the day till its meeting was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

