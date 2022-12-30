Furnitech Launches 'Best of Waste (BOW)' Initiative

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/PNN): Furnitech, India's leading manufacturer of upholstered furniture has been constantly improving its carbon footprint and is using eco-friendly and sustainable products to make a more viable impact on the environment. To attain this, the company has now launched the Best of Waste (BOW) initiative that makes use of waste materials to the best of its advantage by converting them into amazing decor products to grace your homes. All the proceeds from this sale of these products will be given to the Furnitech Foundation which will use it for a charitable cause.

"We have been deeply conscious of the environment and have been constantly focusing on ensuring resource optimization and achieving zero wastage. The Best of Waste concept is a unique way to conserve resources and create eclectic home decor products from household waste materials. The collection is designed using sustainable elements. From wood to fabric, elements used in the making of the product have been consciously selected", said Jinal Shah, Founder & Principal Designer, Furnitech Seating Systems Pvt Ltd.





Furnitech is an amalgamation of Premium Upholstery Products along with being a forerunner of advanced usage of technology to innovate and integrate technological solutions to meet global consumer needs. It is the only Indian company with Cedex certification and is a proud member of MSME India, Round Table, AFMT & AFMI India. With 24 years of expertise, cutting-edge technology including CRM, IVR software, automated manufacturing, an evolved Supply chain system, and High warranted products, Furnitech has created a world-class showcase to cater to Indian homes and establishments.

Visit: https://www.furnitech.in/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

