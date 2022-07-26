Furniture brand HATIL intends to expand its dealers network globally

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/India PR Distribution): HATIL, a three-decade-old furniture brand which completed its five successful years in India, is now a fast-growing global furniture brand with customers and connoisseurs in Bangladesh and India. The company plans to enhance its global presence by focusing on the theme 'Modern furniture crafted with elegance'. With an impeccable quality of manufactured wooden furniture and a deft touch of proven artisanship, the brand presents a premium range of wooden furniture.

On the completion of its five years, HATIL hosted its first meet for its PAN India dealers and partners at the Lalit Delhi on July 23, 2022. The occasion was graced by H. E. Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India as a Chief Guest and Dr Mandeep Kumar Batish, Joint Commissioner, DG Vigilance, CBIC, Govt. India was present as a Special Guest in the event. Md. Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner and Dr A.K.M. Atiqul Haque, Minister (Commerce) from the Mission were also present. India's former election commissioner (UTs), Narendra Kumar IAS was invited there as well. Selim H Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of HATIL Bangladesh attended as the Event Chair. Mizanur Rahman, Director of Finance and Accounts, HATIL Bangladesh was also present.

To meet the varied tastes of its customers and cater to the needs of a diverse clientele, HATIL designs and manufactures furniture in a wide range of styles from traditional to contemporary. After successfully completing five years of vibrant presence in the Indian market with its quite essential service and product, the brand has created a worldwide demand for Bangladesh-made furniture.

HATIL, considering the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution, has already begun using automated robotic systems for improving production speed, precision as well as time-appropriate designs, implementing a circular economy in the factory and creating high environmental and ethical standards. Raw materials, primarily wood and logs, are obtained from certified reserve forests abroad. It complies with all laws and regulations, both domestically and internationally.

In India, the furniture brand HATIL launched 26 showrooms, and its dealer network continues to grow, demonstrating its credibility and acceptability as an established furniture brand. Besides two showrooms in Thimphu, Bhutan, HATIL exports products to Canada, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, the Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.



Md. Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director Finance and Accounts, HATIL describes the company's success in the Indian market and its expansion plans. He says, "As a global furniture brand, HATIL is renowned for its distinctive designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and high quality. In the last five years, we've had a positive response from the Indian market, and now we plan to expand the dealership network and open more showrooms worldwide. In addition to being the best brand in Bangladesh, HATIL is one of the top furniture brands internationally".

"We strive for excellence in everything we do, so we can ensure the superiority of our products. With our production capacity, we are capable of meeting both local and international demands," added MdMizanur RahmanMamun.

A HATIL's happy customer, Kapil Sethi, shares his experience with the brand and terms it as the best place to buy furniture. Kapil reviews, "I bought a sectional sofa set, divan and dining table. They have a lot of variety, and you fall in love with each piece of furniture. Both the quality of wood and workmanship is fantastic. Their salespeople are courteous and cooperative. The lady who attended to us was knowledgeable and a friendly guide too. I recommend everyone to go to this place if you want to buy good quality and modern furniture".

Mohak Kumar Goyal, another HATIL customer, appreciates HATIL's furniture collection and says, "The collection here is pretty damn good. The quality of the wood, the fit and the finish says it all. It is top-notch. There is very little room left for questioning when you see the furniture. The attention to detail can't be left unappreciated. The service by the staff makes you feel connected with the company, and they are really helpful and give you the exact information no matter how many times you ask them".

HATIL is a fast-growing Global Furniture Brand that caters to customers across geographies. Originating in Bangladesh and in the hands of a family, HATIL is considered to be a game changer in the country's furniture industry. HATIL is best known for its inimitable design, extraordinary craftsmanship and unparalleled quality.

