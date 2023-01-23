Future Garages takes Auto Expo-2023 by storm, unveils exciting new model and plans for the future

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): Future Garages, an emerging player in the motorcycle industry, has had a highly successful showing at the recent Auto Expo-2023, with their newest model and concept designs, drawing significant attention and praise from attendees.

The Future Garages' booth featured their cutting-edge motorcycle, the highly-anticipated ELK, which boasts advanced technology and sleek, aerodynamic design. Visitors to the booth were also treated to a sneak peek of several concept models, hinting at the exciting developments to come from the brand in the future.

The company also announced plans to expand its dealer network and increase production capacity to meet the growing demand for their products. The company is also investing in research and development to further enhance the performance and features of their motorcycles.

"We are thrilled with the positive response to our new models and concept designs at the Auto Expo," said Shashi Pathak, CEO of Future Garages. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of motorcycle design and technology. We are excited to bring our new model to market and to share our vision for the future of motorcycling with our customers."

The company, which has been in operation for 4 years, has seen a significant increase in interest for its product and is now looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities to meet this demand.



The company's new expansion plans will focus on increasing production capacity, improving supply chain efficiency, and introducing new models to its product line. Additionally, the company plans to open new showrooms and service centers in key markets across the country, making it even easier for customers to purchase and maintain their electric motorcycles.

"We are excited to announce our expansion plans and are confident that they will help us to continue providing our customers with the high-quality electric motorcycles they have come to expect from us," said Desh Deepak Dwivedi, COO, Future Garages. "We are committed to making electric motorcycles more accessible to more people, and these expansion plans will help us to do just that."

The company's expansion plans are expected to create new jobs in the area and to have a positive impact on the local economy. The company is also committed to using sustainable manufacturing practices to minimize its environmental impact.

The company management confirmed that they shall be officially opening up dealership and service partnership inquiries from interested individuals and companies by the end of January, after which we can expect the official B2C pre-bookings to start.

www.futuregarages.com

Future Garages is an electric motorcycle manufacturer that designs and manufactures high-quality electric motorcycles for customers around the world. The company is committed to making electric motorcycles more accessible to more people and to minimizing its environmental impact through sustainable operating approaches.

