Fybros Channel Partners Meet outlines future growth plans

Chandigarh [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): Fybros, a proficient brand of modern electrical goods in India, organized its Annual Channel Partners Meet for North India network on 29th& 30th April, 2023 at Hotel Park Plaza, Chandigarh, Zirakpur. The event brought together over 200 channel partners to discuss the Fybros latest product range, market strategies, and future growth plans.

The event's highlight was the introduction of the new cover plates of Series 9 and 11, which comes with a sleek and modern design and is compatible with a wide range of Fybros switches and sockets. The new series is a testament to Fybros commitment to innovation, modern, and customer-centric design. The brand exhibited its new product launches, and attendees were also provided with in-depth practical knowledge of the products.

Fybros also took the opportunity to recognize and felicitate its top-performing channel partners. The awards were evaluated on sales performance, customer satisfaction, and adherence to Fybros brand values and sales targets.



Speaking at the event, Dinesh Jain, Director of Fybros, said, "Our channel partners are an integral part of our success, and we are committed to supporting and empowering them. The annual meet provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our relationships, discuss our shared goals and strategies, and celebrate our achievements."

In addition to the product launch, the management shared their vision for the future, including plans for product diversification and expansion into new markets.

The event concluded with a networking session, where Fybros executives and channel partners interacted and exchanged ideas. The company aims to continue its upward trajectory by focusing on customer needs and offering innovative and reliable solutions.

