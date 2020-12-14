G E Shipping to sell Japanese built supramax bulk carrier

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has contracted to sell its 2006 built supramax bulk carrier Jag Roopa of about 52,454 deadweight tonnes (DWTs).



The vessel will be delivered to new buyer in second half of the current fiscal. It has also contracted to sell its two oldest suezmax crude carriers Jag Lateef and Jag Laadki.

The company's current fleet stands at 47 vessels comprising of 34 tankers (11 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carriers) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.48 years aggregating 3.8 million DWTs.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it has contracted to buy a second-hand cape-size bulk carrier, which is expected to be delivered in coming months. (ANI)

