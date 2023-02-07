G Square Housing - Strengthening its presence with rapid expansion!

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/SRV): G Square Housing, South India's largest plot promoter, has recently expanded to two new major cities in South India: Hyderabad and Mysuru.

They have also launched 10 new projects in the past three months, including a project in Karnataka valued at Rs 1000 Crs, an acquisition in Hyderabad valued at Rs 2500 Crs, as well as a project in Tamil Nadu valued at Rs 2000 Crs. In the last 6 months, the company has seen a significant increase in growth, going from 600+ employees to 1300+ employees and reporting sales of Rs 2000 Crs in the last quarter. Additionally, the company plans to expand beyond South India and move into prospective markets such as Pune and Jaipur very soon.

The company recently launched its first-ever project in Hyderabad - G Square Eden Garden, which received an overwhelming response from the customers, garnering over 250 bookings in a span of just 4 days. The recent plot projects such as G Square Palacia in Mysuru and G Square Epitome Integrated City in Hyderabad have been a massive success with 500+ bookings in just 2 weeks.

Apart from this, through the past couple of years, the company has launched some amazing projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru and Ballari. Over 6000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions. A highly acclaimed and rewarded real estate partner, G Square Housing has won some prestigious awards like "Best Plotted Development of the Year", "The Best in Customer Satisfaction", "The Best in Legal & Documentation Process" and much more.

Key highlights:

* G Square Housing sells Rs 2000 Crs in the last quarter



* Launches projects worth Rs 5000 Crs

* Expands to Hyderabad and Mysuru



G Square's plot projects come with a range of premium features, services and credibility to make living comfortable and facilitate a hassle-free plot buying experience. G Square plots are centrally located in prime locations within gated plot communities, loaded with world-class amenities and comes with 5 years of free maintenance. The company also offers 100% clear legal documentation and registration assistance on all the plot properties. Apart from this, the plot projects come with plug-and-play infrastructure, with elements such as underground electricity, water supply, drainage system, internal black-top roads, street lights, pavements, and landscaping.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing said, "We at G Square Housing are fully focused on providing premium plotted communities equipped with various world-class amenities and features to our customers. Our number of projects and acquisitions showcases the complete growth trajectory of our company and its future plans. We are doing exceptionally well in the markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. We will soon be expanding into the northern regions of the country, with upcoming projects in Pune and Jaipur, where there is a very high demand for plot properties. All our projects are located in prime locations, loaded with features and are priced aggressively, which will help customers realize their dream of building their own home, in their own plot, the way they like it".

For more information, visit - https://www.gsquarehousing.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

