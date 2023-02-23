G20: Crypto, cross-border payments, digital public goods on agenda at second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Road to policy for crypto assets, a symposium of digital public infrastructure, and enhancement of cross-border payment arrangements are among the agenda to be discussed today at the second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting under India's G20 Presidency which is underway in Bengaluru.

The meeting began on Wednesday. Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated and addressed the inaugural session of the meeting.

The First G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, under the Indian Presidency, too was held in Bengaluru during December 13-14, 2022.

The deputies' meet will be followed by the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, scheduled to be held during February 24-25 in the same city. The meeting will be jointly chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



The meeting will be spread over three sessions, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive, and sustainable 'cities of tomorrow', leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, an official release said earlier.

The sessions will also cover issues related to the global economy, global health, and international taxation, and discussions in the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting are intended to provide a clear mandate for the various workstreams of the G20 Finance Track in 2023. (ANI)