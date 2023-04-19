Gagan Arora, Founder & President of Vertex Group accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gagan Arora, Founder and President of Vertex Group which is headquartered in Times Square New York, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. The Vertex Group offers diversified portfolio of critical functions includes managed services, technology solutions, exhibitions and conferences, performance marketing, AI, learning & education, and a gamut of cloud-tech-enabled services slated for cross-platform development.

Gagan Arora was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Gagan Arora into the community," said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gagan Arora has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gagan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gagan Arora will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.



Speaking on the occasion, Gagan Arora stated, "I am excited to be a part of this prestigious council & join such an accomplished group of passionate leaders and changemakers. I am looking forward to contributing to the cause up to a large extent with the best of my abilities to transform businesses in today's thriving economy. I hope my experience could be of great help to the modern-day business transformations and I look forward to conferring with my fellow council members and sharing the insights I have gained throughout my 20-year career."

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

Gagan Arora is the Founder & President of Vertex Group, is an intuitive, far-sighted and ingenious leader with 20 years of industry experience and is renowned for his capacity to inspire creativity and his strategic thinking. Arora is regarded as a self-starter and achiever who expanded his business into 7 different countries within 6 years after the launch of Vertex Global Services with 5 distinctive business segments and plans on marking his presence across the globe. He is also known as one of the top business tycoons and a creative digital entrepreneur and has been awarded as the Best CEO 7 times. Arora is also responsible for various global initiatives such as Chairman - Foreign Investors Council, Trade Commissioner for India Africa Trade Council. Senator India for World Business Angels Investment Forum & Delegate of India for Global Chamber of Business Leaders.

Vertex Group is ranked 19th amongst the top 50 most innovative companies & rated as Best Place to work for 3 years in a row. Vertex offers diversified portfolio of critical functions includes managed services, technology solutions, exhibitions and conferences, performance marketing, AI, learning & education, and a gamut of cloud-tech-enabled services slated for cross-platform development. The business verticals include: Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, Vertex Academy, Vertex Cosmos and Vertex Technologies, the key hub offices are located in US, UK, Canada, Nepal, Philippines, Middle East, Africa and India. Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

