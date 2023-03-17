GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy India to explore ethane sourcing

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): GAIL (India) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India to explore opportunities in different facets of energy-value chain. For GAIL, this is a step towards achieving improved sustenance in business operations.

In a bid towards diversification of the feedstock for its petrochemical plant, GAIL is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water-borne transportation to India and transport it further through GAIL's pipeline systems to demand centres.

The MoU envisages exploring prospects in the import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG, renewables, etc, according to a statement from GAIL.



GAIL (India) is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, etc. According to a statement, the company owns and operates a network of around 14,830 km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country.

It is also working concurrently on the execution of multiple pipeline projects to enhance the spread further. GAIL commands around 68 per cent market share in gas transmission and has a gas trading share of over 53 per cent in India. GAIL and its subsidiaries/ joint ventures also have a formidable market share in city gas distribution. In the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, GAIL has a significantly large portfolio. GAIL is also expanding its presence in renewable energy like solar, wind and biofuel.

