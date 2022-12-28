GainPerk Plans to Bring All Financial Services Under One Roof

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/PNN): GainPerk, one of the leading wealth management service providers, plans to bring all finance-related services under one roof. GainPerk aims to become a one-stop shop for financial and investment needs where investors can get the best returns on their investments on a user-friendly platform. Furthermore, the company envisions making stock market education and overall financial literacy in India more accessible so that investors can generate more ROI in the safest manner.

In a time when inflation is at an all-time high, keeping your money idle in a savings bank account may not be a wise move. Making use of smart tools for investments in order to maximize wealth and reap desired benefits from investments is the need of the hour. In fact, as per a report by The Hindu, the number of Demat accounts in India have crossed the 10 crore mark for the first time in September 2022. In such a scenario, GainPerk offers the best investment education to align investors with their financial goals. GainPerk strives to impart investment-related knowledge emphasizing the efficient management of finances by regulating the risks and achieving the best-desired ROI.

The entrepreneurial spirit of Deepali Doshi got kindled when her financial woes did not leave her and she started dabbling in the stock market at a very young age. Deepali is an entrepreneur par excellence and steers her team efficiently to achieve top-notch results for clients of GainPerk.



Discussing the birth of GainPerk, she shares, "When I was new in the field of Finance, I wanted to learn from experts. I was seeking a good mentor who could back me up in case I erred while taking certain decisions. It was an arduous task to find the right subject expert in the vast field of Finance. For instance, in the insurance segment, I still feel there aren't many good advisors who really inclined toward helping people in getting the best insurance coverage with affordable premiums. That is where the idea of GainPerk started taking shape."

Besides the stock market, GainPerk provides support for choosing the right mutual fund and SIP, health insurance, car insurance, life insurance, motor vehicle insurance, and other general insurance policies, including fire, machinery breakdown, loss of profit, liability insurance etc. More than 5400 clients have used or are using GainPerk's financial services. The insurance experts at GainPerk are equipped with more than 90 years of collective experience working in the sector. As a result, they assist people with bespoke insurance solutions based on thorough due diligence of their profiles and financial goals. The company even provides free training to women on the financial markets to make them financially empowered. It is Deepali's sincere thought that this training should help women in becoming self-sufficient in making the right decisions about their Financial Ambitions.

The current low-interest regime has made people realise the power of the stock market. As a result, retail participation in the stock market is constantly growing. So, as more and more people have started to venture into the stock market and investments, GainPerk is here to equip them with the right knowledge and assist them in achieving their financial goals.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

