Gamers, check out these cryptocurrencies! RobotEra, Decentraland, Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/ATK): While the gaming and crypto worlds have been colliding for quite some time now, the results of this merger have been mixed, to say the least. Play-to-earn darlings like Axie Infinity are in rough patches, and Ubisoft has quietly dropped its NFT division after receiving backlash. That being said, many believe the GameFi sector has a bright future.



The volume of venture investments in Web3 and metaverse gaming amounted to 7.6 billion in 2022. Analysts predict the global blockchain gaming market will grow to $65.7 billion by 2027. In this article, we'll discuss three cryptocurrencies that might turn gamers' heads to the crypto world.

RobotEra

RobotEra is a new metaverse experience where players become robots on a mission to restore the once-picturesque landscape of the planet Taro - a land ravaged by war. Inspired by Minecraft's environment-building mechanics, players will be able to shape landscapes and build in-game items. As expected for a blockchain game, RobotEra is play-to-earn. You can earn tokens by trading NFTs, mining, and managing land. The metaverse aspect, implementation of NFTs, and focus on worldbuilding have made RobotEra an attractive project for investors. So far, the game has raised almost $1 million and sold nearly 50 million tokens.

Decentraland

For another unique virtual reality experience, give Decentraland a go. Decentraland (MANA) allows players to purchase land, monetise it, and buy homes in the metaverse. The virtual world launched its closed beta in 2019 and officially opened in February 2020. With 300,000 monthly users, the platform is growing rapidly and shows no signs of slowing down. Interestingly, Decentraland uses two tokens: LAND and MANA. MANA tokens can be used to purchase names, avatars, wearables, and plots of LAND. LAND is an NFT used to track land ownership parcels. At the moment, the Decentraland price stands at $0.5096 and ranks at number 44 on CoinMarketCap.



Big Eyes Coin



This coin is a tad bit different than the two mentioned above. It's not a video game or a virtual reality experience; it's more of a meme token that markets itself to gamers. Big Eyes Coin is the new kitty-themed meme coin. Judging by the killer pre-sale that's going on, BIG is on its way to greatness.

So far, this cool cat has raised $31.33 million and has made a giant splash in the crypto and Web3 worlds. Its use of adorable aesthetics, a loot box system, a strong commitment to protecting the world's oceans, and an NFT club called the Sushi Crew are sure to appeal to a lot of people, especially gamers. Big Eyes Coin has recently launched a Vault Pin. If you enter pin 819 on its website, you get a free loot box with every BIG purchase over $100.

Will blockchain gaming ever be accepted by regular people? Well, lifelong gamer, Elizabeth Hare, has an answer. "With emerging and controversial tech, gaming companies need to clearly demonstrate the benefits of that tech or implement it in a way that's appealing or essentially invisible. There needs to be a shift in the way NFTs and Web3 concepts are communicated to gamers, in that the Web3 parts should be hidden in the product." In other words, crypto games should advertise themselves as games first, and blockchain projects second, if even that.



This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

