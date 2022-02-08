Gamers spend record 4.35 billion minutes on Games on MX in 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/Mediawire): India's entertainment super app, MX Player has shared an overview and performance of its gaming platform from the last year.

The online gaming industry has seen an upward trend since 2020 on the back of a 'mobile first' phenomenon.

Launched in February 2020, Games on MX now hosts over 100 hyper casual games that can be played for free and come with multiple layers of tournaments and rewards for winners. The past year saw a huge rise in the number of visitors on the platform and the total time spent on it.

Key Metrics:

* With an average of 56 minutes per day, users spent a total of 4.35 billion minutes gaming on the platform

* 3.7 billion gameplays were recorded in the year with the highest being 16.1 million in a single day

* More than 8000 game sessions are completed on the platform every minute.

Other key highlights include -

Genres



Casual, Arcade, Survival, Strategy and Action constituted nearly 71% of the total gameplays on the platform. Among these, Bubble Blast was India's most favorite game with over 336 million gameplays. In the MX City Cricket Battle, more than 80,000 sixes were hit every hour out of the total number of runs scored by the users. Similarly, more than 57,000 missiles were launched every hour during the Boom Knight game.

Cities

As per the report, Bihar topped the list in terms of gameplays & engagement and non-metro user engagement was 20% higher than the metro user's engagement. Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai were among the top 10 cities that contributed to 66% of the gameplays on the platform.

Audience

Nearly 96% playing users were below the age of 35, with 74.3% of them being millennials. And 94% gameplays were from users below the age of 35, with 69.4% of them being millennials. The male to female ratio was 80:20

Curated with an aim to enhance the gaming experience for gamers, Games on MX has become hugely popular among the audiences since its debut, going from 9 hyper-casual games to over 100+ games that are now available across its Android and iOS apps.

Its gaming inventory ranges across categories from popular Indian board games to strategy, quizzes, racing, arcade, sports, action amongst others and caters to diverse users across the length and breadth of the country, that they can enjoy for free!

