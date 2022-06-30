Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) GLI Africa Reaches Landmark Milestone with 100 Employees

Johannesburg [South Africa], June 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) in Africa has reached a landmark milestone with 100 employees now based in the South Africa office to support GLI customers in Africa and across the globe.

In the last 12 months alone, GLI Africa has hired a further 58 employees to keep up with customer demand for testing and certification from GLI's team of experts.

The quickly expanding team has also resulted in the physical extension of GLI's state-of-the-art laboratory and office, which opened in Midrand, Johannesburg in 2017. The additional 400 square meters were needed to make room for all the new employees and increase the capacity within the laboratory to ensure GLI can continue to deliver to customers' expectations.

Devon Dalbock, General Manager of GLI Africa, said, "GLI was the first gaming test lab to set up in South Africa with just a handful of employees in 1996. Since then, we have continued to invest in the South Africa operation, and reaching this important milestone is a real success story for us. Like many places, Johannesburg was hit hard by the pandemic with rising unemployment levels. We are proud of the fact we retained all staff during the pandemic and have been able to create new job opportunities for so many talented individuals to work on projects not only in Africa but in jurisdictions across the world."

"It's also great news for our customers in Africa that they have access to local experts who understand the complexities and challenges of the market here, but also have a global team working with them who can offer insights and expertise about markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and the USA."



When Kailin Hank joined GLI Africa as a Maths Analyst, she had no idea that she would become an important part of GLI Africa's history by becoming the 100th employee. Kailin joined the team, having worked part-time as a mathematics tutor at underprivileged schools in Johannesburg, aiming to inspire young people.

She explains why she decided to join GLI, "When I first learned about GLI, I was attracted to how much the company strives with work ethics and their global commitment to give back to communities. I was also excited to see how I could use the skills and experience I obtained as a graduate and integrate that with GLI's vision. What I enjoy most about my job is the fact that every day is different and an opportunity to learn and grow, not forgetting the amazing office environment. Everyone is extremely friendly and welcoming, and I am glad to be a part of the GLI family."

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) in Africa was also recently awarded a certificate of recognition from the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) for maintaining its continuous accreditation for more than 20 years.

The GLI Africa Story so far:

1996 - GLI establishes a third international lab located in Pretoria, South Africa, in conjunction with its then joint-venture partner, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).



2001 - Awarded ISO 17025 accreditation by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS)

2007 - GLI Africa (Pty) Ltd is incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GLI

2017 - GLI Africa opens a new state-of-the-art 1,800 m/2 laboratory in Midrand

2021 - GLI Africa hires a further 58 employees and establishes a team of Math Analysts to keep up with customer demand

2021 - Achieves 20 years of continuous ISO 17025 accreditation

2022 - Expands office premises by an extra 400 m/2

2022 - Reach a milestone of 100 employees in GLI Africa

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services worldwide. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for more than 480 jurisdictions.

GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries.

GLI has been named "Gaming Laboratory of the Year" at SiGMA Americas Awards, "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Awards, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

