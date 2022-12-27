GAP Infotech announces a "Ready to Go Live" model for Real Estate brokers and developers in India

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/SRV): GAP Infotech, a leading Real Estate marketing firm with over 1000 real estate clients across India, announces a "Ready to Go Live" model for Real Estate brokers and developers in India. With this comprehensive and competitive end-to-end real estate experience, any real estate broker, agent, consultant, or builder can go online and offer a professional experience to their clients in less than 24 hours.

Founded in 2009, the company has been helping Real Estate professionals and property developers to effectively market their properties for over 13 years, and the new services represent the next step in their commitment to providing the highest level of service and support to their clients.

Today we are living in an era where everything reaches us in minutes, be it groceries, food, lifestyle products, or almost everything sitting at home. Technology today has become the lifeline for any business. If you are not online, you are not into serious business.

Manish Dua, founder of GAP Infotech, understood the pain of the service industry, where start-ups and business professionals have been struggling to launch their services online for several months. Manish adds further that we have served for 13 years and have had over 1000 real estate clients so far, which has become our expertise, so we decided that now is the time to give back to the industry.

Technology is at its peak today, but at ground level, the industry is struggling with basic issues like developing a user-friendly and intuitive website or mobile app; integrating with local MLS systems; managing and analysing large amounts of data; ensuring data security and privacy; staying up-to-date with changing laws and regulations; etc. The picture seems small from the outside, but the problem is really big and critical inside, which starts from the domain name, selecting the right platform, design concept, development notes, what and how of backend management, security loopholes, user experience, CRM, SMS, and email integration, tracking codes and pixels integration, SEO and analytics management, etc. It is an entire process that requires experience and expertise.





The platform has been specifically designed to help real estate professionals and property developers reach their target audiences and drive sales. With a focus on leveraging the latest technologies and marketing strategies, GAP Infotech is able to deliver results that exceed industry standards and help clients achieve their business goals.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these new services to our clients," said Manish Dua, CEO of GAP Infotech. The team has always been committed to helping our clients succeed, and these new services represent the next step in that commitment. GAP Infotech believes that by leveraging the latest technologies and marketing strategies, we can help our clients reach their target audience and drive sales more effectively than ever before.

To start with, the platform offers a website or mobile app that is extremely easy to use, visually appealing, and loaded with features that make it easy for users to find the properties they are interested in. In coming versions, the platform will be enabled with multi-vendor login, in-built CRM, offline inventory management, etc.

The company is already getting a massive response from clients on version 1.0 of the concept.

To learn more about GAP Infotech's innovative platform and various innovative real estate marketing tips and self-help topics, please visit www.bookmyproject.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

