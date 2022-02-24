GAPIO Excellence Awards Announced

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) announced the winners of the annual GAPIO awards for 2021 to doctors who have made noteworthy contribution towards improving healthcare.

The award winners in the Distinguished Category are:

- GAPIO Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr Jatin P Shah, Former Chairman, Head and Neck Service, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York

- Dr Prathap C Reddy Philanthropy Award - Dr Srinivas Gosla Reddy, Plastic Surgeon, GSR Institute of Craniofacial Plastic Surgery, Hyderabad and Director, Hyderabad Cleft Society.

- Dr I A Modi Award - Dr Mahesh Kumar Goenka, Director & Head, Institute of Gastrosciences, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, President, Indian Society of Gastroenterology, 2022 -2023

- GAPIO Surgical Excellence Award - Dr A A Shetty, Emeritus Professor, Orthopaedics, Trauma and Regenerative Medicine Cell therapy, Christ Church University, UK

- GAPIO Excellence in Diagnostics - Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, New Delhi, Managing Trustee, ALVL Foundation

-GAPIO Excellence in Radiology/Radiation Therapy Awards - Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging, Chairman, Department of Nuclear Medicine & PET-CT, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.



Each of the above winners will be given Rs. 100,000, a citation and a trophy.

The GAPIO Special Appreciation Award will be given to Dr J. S. Tuteja, Pediatrician and Adolescent Health specialist, Indore. He will receive the GAPIO Special Appreciation Award for his path breaking work in delivering Pediatric and Adolescent care.



The GAPIO award winners in Young Category are:

- Dr I A Modi Award - Dr Harsh Vardhan, Assistant Professor, Nephrology, AIIMS, Patna.

- GAPIO Surgical Excellence Award - Dr Vishal Kumar, Associate Professor, Orthopedics, PGI, Chandigarh

- GAPIO Excellence in Diagnostics - Dr Swapnil Rane, Associate Professor, Tata Memorial Centre Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, Mumbai.

- GAPIO Excellence in Radiology/ Radiation Therapy Awards - Dr Binit Sureka, Associate Professor, Interventional Radiology, AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Each winner in the Young Category will be given Rs. 50,000, a citation and a trophy.

The awards will be presented at Award Function scheduled to be held at 6:00 PM IST on 26th February during the XII Annual Conference of GAPIO.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers of India Government of India, will be the Chief Guest and Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group will be the Guest of Honor.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group said, "The exemplary work by the awardees is an inspiration for others to emulate. The spirit of the physicians of Indian origin to excel in India and overseas is what we hope to recognize. There are countless examples of path breaking work across the globe that would make every Indian proud."

Dr Anupam Sibal, President of GAPIO and Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist said, "The awardees through their immense contribution in clinical care, academics, research in different medical and surgical specialities exemplify the highest standards that Indian physicians have become synonyms with."

Remarking on the young physicians' category, Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Vice President GAPIO said, "The awardees in the Young category represent the aspirations of the Young Indian Physician who is willing to take on challenges to improve delivery of care, while excelling in academics and research."

Dr Sudhir Parikh, Secretary General of GAPIO and Chairman and Publisher of Parikh World Wide Media and ITV Gold 24x7 TV Channel in USA said, "With a presence in 53 countries, GAPIO serves to establish collaborations, bringing 1.4 million physicians of Indian origin on one platform. In the coming year our activities will be enhanced to build a stronger well connected physician community."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

