'Garba on Beach' hosted at the renowned Arambol Beach, Goa, by the Ojasvi Foundation, attracts massive traction from tourists

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/SRV): The first edition of 'Garba on Beach,' a cultural initiative organised by the Ojasvi Foundation to bring in novel concept gatherings, was celebrated on January 28 at Ojasvi Paradise, the renowned hotel located at the famous Arambol beach in Goa.

The first-of-its-kind event was promoted extensively via banners across beaches in Goa and social media platforms and saw a massive influx of visitors, especially foreigners, who were allured by the collective thrill of dancing the well-loved Gujarati folk dance, Garba. The pre-event promotion created a huge buzz, excitement, and curiosity amongst tourists at Arambol Beach. Moreover, the event, being free of entry fees, attracted a diverse pool of visitors.



Gracing the event were the founders and driving force of the Ojasvi Foundation: Sagar Sojitra, Ruchit Vekariya, Jay Nariya, Dhaval Sojitra, Divyesh Satani, Mayur Sojitra, and Nishant Koladiya. Seeing massive footfalls at the event, the founders envision several more editions of the cultural festival in the coming years. The event will be part of a series of innovative concept events organised across Goa, especially in Arambol, for which the Ojasvi Foundation has become famous.

Celebrating Garba for the first time at the beach, the event began on an auspicious note with Ambe Mata aarti. Following the prayer, as the evening progressed, there were several enthusiastic performances of the traditional dance. Along with the large group of performers, the onlooking tourists spontaneously participated in the event; a notable presence among the visitors was that of the Russian tourists, who are known to throng the streets of Goa. At the end of the event, every participant was honoured with a trophy and certificate, commemorating their active contribution to the success of the festival.





Furthermore, the success of the event is due to the leadership of Prashant Koladiya, the face of Ojasvi Paradise, MJ Group, Radhe Group, Pal Group, and the Loud Cloud Mass Media team, who are solely responsible for organising the event on the ground. Similarly, the ground staff, event management team, and all members could be seen to be proactive around the festival, as they were all passionate about delivering a trailblazing successful event.

What set the event apart from the host of events held across Goa is its beautiful location: 'Garba on Beach' was held at Ojasvi Paradise, one of the most majestic resorts located in Arambol Goa. Enhancing the ambience of the dance night was the serene environment of the beach, well-known for the beauty of its beaches, the diversity of its ecosystem, and its pristine, shallow waters, famous for offering wonderful swimming experiences.

For a long time, Ojasvi Paradise has been synonymous with offering tourists in Goa a coveted combination of luxury and culture, making the resort one of the best options for vacationing in Goa. The breathtaking view that the resort offers to tourists has also attracted several modelling shoots. Apart from the sought-after views and exciting activities and events, Ojasvi Paradise is known to bring a wonderful fusion of Portuguese and Indian culture, the veritable flavour of Goa, into the tourist's experience. The resort is also a popular destination for seminars, corporate events, family get-togethers, and other collective experiences, whether intimate or large-scale.

For more information, visit - http://www.ojasviparadise.com/ or http://www.ojasvi.org/

