Garbh Sanskar Guru App completes 3 years; gains 7 lakh+ mothers as users

New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI/SRV): Garbh Sanskar Guru, the world's first mobile application-based platform providing Garbhsanskar course, has completed 3 years. The app has also reached a benchmark of 7 lakh mothers using it to receive proper guidance during pregnancy along with engaging in activities to stay positive.

The Garbh Sanskar Guru app was launched by Majestic Garbh Sanskar Organization which has been founded by four friends Jayshree Upadhyay, Daya Agrawal, Prashant Agrawal, and Hardik Upadhyay. The vision and mission of the organization are to develop a holistic approach for all expecting mothers to practice positive pregnancy.

Garbh Sanskar is the process of educating the mind of the unborn baby. It is traditionally believed that a child's mental and behavioral development starts in the womb as it can be influenced by the mother's emotional states, thoughts, actions, and surroundings. Garbhsanskar is a pregnant mother's positive, joyful, and virtuous lifestyle.

The app offers daily 12 activities like yoga, pregnancy diet, meditation, moral stories, motivational incidences from the biography of great personalities, Garbhsamvad (baby talk), affirmative input, prayers, puzzles, right brain development activities, shloka, and spiritual reading. More than 70+ subject experts have prepared the course, which includes the best doctors from the nation, psychologists, Ayurveda doctors, Technocrats, Saints, dietitians, and Garbhsanskar experts. The daily activities can be personalized and customized as per babies' age in the womb.





Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but this journey comes with many issues like stress, anxiety, mood swing, and negativity, which was heightened during the Covid pandemic. Modern scientific research suggests that these factors negatively affect the baby's development in the womb. The ultimate solution to avoid such issues requires proper guidance and pregnancy activities, which keep expecting mothers engaged positively.

Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization has collected the results from thousands of mothers who have already delivered their babies by following the Garbh Sanskar Guru app-based course, and the results are excellent. Mothers have delivered healthy babies weighing more than 3 kg and felt painless deliveries. Mothers who have followed app-based courses daily have experienced stress-free pregnancy even in the crucial COVID-19 pandemic.

The ultimate objective of the Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization is to empower humanity for timeless happiness by nurturing the unborn child. Garbh Sanskar Guru App-based course is a small step towards that. Team Majestic Garbh Sanskar has also released the documentary film on Garbhsanskar on the occasion of 3 years of completion of Garbh Sanskar Guru app.

