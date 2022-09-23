Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/SRV): Garnet Lanee, a leading online jewellery shopping site in India has introduced a wide range of diamond jewellery at affordable prices. A renaissance in the world of Diamond and Gold Jewellery is well and truly on its way. Garnet Lanee is all set to eliminate the notion that diamonds are only for those rolling in money. To make it possible they are bringing a range of collections that would be affordable. Garnet Lanee is an offspring of a 23-year-old Gold jewellery Brand, A K Jewellers based at Sirhind in Punjab. Garnet Lanee is a new age shopping stop to buy precious ornaments with safety and surety.

Garnet Lanee's intelligently designed website is loaded with innumerable unique jewellery items. They have been working on this intricate piece of technology for more than 2.5 years. A top-notch team, after deep research and analysis and spending hours working together, has come out with a website that is user-friendly and has high response speed. Above all it is incorporated with high security.

Ashish Sood, Director Garnet Lanee shared, "Our products are our backbone. No compromise in design and quality is ever bearable. Thus, we have a team of new-age designers who exclusively design jewellery keeping in mind the trends and traditions of India. You will not find the same designs anywhere else in the market. All our jewellery comes with an authenticity certificate given by national and international labs , she further emphasized."

To ensure quality and authenticity, the gold jewellery consists of BIS hallmark and IGL and SGL certificates are provided for diamonds and other stones.

Garnet Lanee also provides the convenience of - Buy now, pay later - through their Cash-On-Delivery facility. They have an excellent return policy. No questions are asked if someone wants to return the jewellery anytime within 7 days of delivery. All to and fro costs of transportation are also borne by Garnet Lanee.



Garnet Lanee is also coming with an AI technology, an exciting add-on, soon through which one can wear jewellery virtually on PC or phone. It would help to see what looks good anywhere. Just Try and get the precious piece at home within a few days safely.

"Garnet Lanee is growing at an impressive speed. By the end of 2022, it would be opening stores in Chandigarh, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. It is planning to expand rapidly in other parts of India. For them 2023 would be the year to span to other major cities. Our plan is open 10-15 more stores across India. Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow are the main cities that come under the plan of expansion." added Ashish.

For more information please contact:

+91 8558885844

ashish@garnetlanee.com

Website: www.garnetlanee.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

