Garuda Aerospace signs MoU with Rallis India to boost agriculture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Leading drone manufacturing company Garuda Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rallis India, a leading player in the Agriculture Industry. Rallis will supply pesticides and crop nutrients to Garuda Aerospace for a pilot demonstration and spraying of pesticides on fields through drones mainly in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Garuda Aerospace and Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, are coming together to work for the betterment of the farmers by leveraging technology in their agricultural operations, the drone maker said in a statement. Rallis India, with a mission of "Serving Farmers through Science" is known for its farmer engagement and as a reliable supplier of quality agrochemicals, crop nutrients and seeds, according to the statement.

This partnership between Garuda and Rallis India will help leverage the key strengths of both parties. While Garuda Aerospace is known to provide the best drone solution in the agriculture sector, Rallis India is known for its penetrative distribution network.



The drone pilots will conduct demonstrations on over 1,000 acres of land on crops such as paddy, onion, Bengal gram, wheat and vegetables. This drone-based solution will also enable businesses to achieve their sustainability goals by helping drive the efficient use of resources.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, "The partnership will demonstrate end-to-end drone service solution to farmers and the channel partners. This shall also make agri operations convenient for drone pilots to conduct better demonstrations for the farmers... Garuda is known to provide low-cost drone-based solutions, as well as related software and analytical tools, to help businesses boost productivity and cut expenses."

According to the statement, Garuda Aerospace boasts a fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots in 26 locations across the country while Rallis India holds a strong distribution network for crop care and seeds.

S Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer, Rallis India, said, "With the technology revolution up on us, we are moving towards a tech-adapted environment rapidly. At Rallis India, we have initiated trials and experiments of our product approvals for label expansion for drone spray. It would be an emerging segment for the industry and we plan to emerge fast in this segment. This is being done in collaboration with service providers for drone application in the crop protection and crop nutrition sectors." (ANI)

