GATE 2022 Admit Card released on January 15: Steps to download & final tips for preparation

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam will be conducted from February 2, 2022, to February 13, 2022.

This time IIT Kharagpur has the entire responsibility to conduct the exam seamlessly. Students have been eagerly waiting for their GATE 2022 admit cards.

The release date for the admit cards has been canceled twice this time for the GATE 2022 exam.

But, now, the wait is over for the students as their admit cards have been released on January 15, 2022, on the official website of IIT Kharagpur at: https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Students should visit the official website at the earliest and download their admit cards to avoid any last-minute troubles.

In addition to the release of the admit cards, there are some new updates and final tips to prepare for the GATE exam.

Students can refer below, to go through key takeaways for the upcoming GATE exam.

Steps to download the GATE 2022 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

2. There is a link available on the right-hand side mentioning the admit card. Click on the same. ( https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/apps.html)

3. It will take you to the next page, where you will be asked for your enrolment number and password, which are the same as those you created during registration.

4. Your admit card will appear right in front of you. Download the admit card.

5. After downloading the admit card, you can take the printout and keep it safely with you.

Exam updates

Students can easily download their admit cards for the GATE exam from the official website. They just need to follow some simple steps and the admit card will be downloaded in pdf format.

Students need to carry this admit card with valid id proof to the exam center.

The exam day guidelines are also mentioned on the admit cards. Students should go through the guidelines properly and adhere to them.

It becomes very important for the students to see through all these instructions well in advance to avoid any last-minute troubles.

Crack the GATE Exam 2022 in one attempt with Dr. Walter Pauk's OK4R Method! Read to Learn!

Final tips to succeed in GATE 2022

Only a couple of weeks are left for the GATE exam, therefore the students need to follow last-minute preparation tips to succeed in the exam.

1. Revision is a must

The last few days before the exam are not meant for studying something new. Students should focus only on those topics and concepts that have already been known.

Students should make sure to revise the concepts properly to succeed in the exam.

12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations

2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

Blended Learning (Print and online support)

Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt

GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise

GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis

GATE Score Calculation

Mind Maps and concept learnings





2. Use short notes

Students should not start revising everything from the scratch just a few days before the exam.

They should use the short notes for preparation that they have earlier prepared. This will not only save time but will also allow them to have a glance at every concept covered.

3. Focus on numerical

Numerical is the key area where most of the students fail to score well. To succeed in the GATE exam, students must have thorough practice in this area.

4. Stay motivated

No doubt, as the date of the exam approaches, students start feeling anxious.

Students should stay calm and motivated towards their goals. This will help them perform well on the day of the exam.

Final Thoughts

GATE admit cards are already available on the official website.

Students should download them at the earliest to avoid any issues. Only a few days are left for the exam, so instead of being anxious, students should focus on what they have learned and perform well on the day of the exam.

For further updates, keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

