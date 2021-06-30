Gauahar Khan Darbar unveiled Hyundai Alcazar- The ultimate premium SUV

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/Target Media): Modi Hyundai is a premium dealership of Hyundai since an inception of Hyundai Motor India Ltd in India. It is country's First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and largest exporter since inception.

Modi Hyundai has announced the commencement of bookings and also unveiled the Premium SUV - Hyundai ALCAZAR at Modi Hyundai Thane. The event witnessed the presence of gorgeous Gauahar Khan Darbar which added beauty to the launch event.

Modi Hyundai has a wide network of Hyundai Dealership which covers Mumbai and Thane regions. It has been a remarkable 25-years journey of excellence for Hyundai in India. Over these years they have captivated the dreams and aspirations of customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love, especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV Life with brands such as CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020.

Hyundai ALCAZAR, Premium 6 and 7 seater SUV will offer our customers Quality Time, making travelling together a more memorable and fun experience."

Hyundai ALCAZAR is all here to redefine premium-ness, comfort and versatility for an unrivalled travel experience. With a host of 1st in Segment features, Hyundai ALCAZAR will make journeys more epic -

* 26.03 cm (10.25") Multi Display Digital Cluster

* Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

* Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

* Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

* Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

* Side Foot Step



* Rear Window Sunshade

Creating a harmonious synergy of premium interiors and futuristic technology, Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with Premium Dual Tone Cognac Brown interiors. The cabin inspires a soothing and elegant ambience, while projecting a magnificent and lavish in-car experience that is accentuated by Hyundai ALCAZAR's segment leading wheelbase of 2,760 mm.

Hyundai ALCAZAR will come with a host of Advanced & Hi Tech Features -

* Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

* 2 nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

* Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

* Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

* Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

* 64 Colors Ambient Lighting

* Power Driver Seat - 8 Way

* Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

