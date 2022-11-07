Gaurav Dubey wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Blockchain Technology

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): TDefi, a global blockchain company received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Gaurav Dubey, the Founder & CEO of TDefi, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress DiaMirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his contribution to Blockchain Technology.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Gorav Dubey, the Founder & CEO of TDeFI, said "Glad to observe the recognition of Web3 & Blockchain by the Indian Business Fraternity. We've been relentlessly working and evangelizing this industry since 2015 in India and worldwide. While TDeFi is a considerable brand outside, nothing makes me happier than seeing it sprouting in its homeland, India! We'll take massive action in 2023 to enable WEB3 in the Indian tech ecosystem."

The investor, innovator, and serial entrepreneur, Gaurav Dubey, now the CEO of TDeFi, is the recipient of the ET Global Indian of the Year 2022. In 2020, Gaurav founded TDeFi, a crypto incubator and advisory platform that has successfully incubated 45+ startups with $300 million AUM. The Times Group is presenting Gaurav with the ET Global Indian award to recognise his services to the blockchain industry.

Gaurav discovered the art of making money at 12 when he started repairing electronic appliances. He eventually went on to do his Bachelor's from the ChhatrapatiShahuJiMaharaj University, Kanpur (formerly Kanpur University).

Gaurav then joined the biggest Indian Telecom network, Reliance as a Telecom engineer, before starting the technology wing of Infotech HUB.

As an innovator, Gaurav holds 8+ patents for inventions in VR, brain-machine interface, intent prediction and response, behavioural analyses, and blockchain. Gaurav is also an ace entrepreneur, working as Director, Partner, Advisor, and Ambassador for 50+ blockchain companies. Gaurav's experience as a consultant started 13 years back when he established ITH Technologies, an Internet Service Company.



Gaurav is the founder and CEO of 01ex, an investment advisory and consulting platform, managing over $100 million in crypto assets. He is also an investor and backer at TOP Network, Director of Information at BlockGen Corporation, and advisor and backer at COTI Group.

Moreover, Gaurav is the founder of BrainAlive Technologies, and an investor in Diro Labs, SpringRoleInc, Act it out, and Clensta International.

Among Gaurav's contributions to the blockchain industry, his role as CEO of TDeFi is one of the most significant.

TDeFi provides startups with funding opportunities from retail and institutional investors, as well as mentoring and advisory services. The accelerator for the future currently has a wide network of 100+ mentors and service partners with 200+ investors. TDeFi incubates blockchain-crypto startups across finance, gaming, metaverse, NFTs, healthcare, and infrastructure. Some of TDeFi's incubated projects include Vulcan Forged, Bridge Network, Edverse, and Bitay.

TDeFi's support mechanism begins from the ideation phase where developers and mentors together create a robust project strategy. TDeFi provides each project with a portfolio manager to reduce the time to market and scale faster. The in-house experts guide start-ups to design utilitarian and growth-oriented token omics. In the pre-launch phase, TDeFi provides networking options with influencers, domain experts, and strategic investors.

TDeFi continues to provide post-launch services for better token performance and sustainability. It offers support for following regulatory best practices and complying with crypto legislation. TDeFi's team works in several governmental cabinets that assist start-ups with building compliant projects. It also offers incubated projects a platform for events like the AIBC-TDeFi UAE Expo 2022, and the Global Blockchain Congress.

Gaurav Dubey's contributions to TDeFi have made it one of the most successful incubators in the blockchain ecosystem. TDeFi is a 'global' product, with local Indian roots but branching out to a global audience. Gaurav's ET Global Indian of the Year award signals that Indian entrepreneurs and innovators are taking giant strides in the global crypto space.

