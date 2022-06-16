Gear up for the 3rd Edition of Fete De La Musique at Ambience Mall

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/SRV): Ambience Mall invites you to Fete de la Musique 3.0- World Music Day Festival at The Bridge, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

With free entry to the festival, music lovers can experience a day-long celebration of different genres of music given a fabulous line-up of artists.

Scheduled to take place on 19th June 2022, the annual festival property is jointly produced by Yellow Shark and Trifecta Entertainment.

Ambience Mall has announced the coolest gig in the town and you are invited to immerse yourself in great music, bonhomie & happy vibes with a stellar lineup of artists - Copycats, Nida, Bismil Ki Mehfil, DJ Siddharth & the Basti Crew, Rais Khan, Tech Panda x Kenzani and many more!!

After successfully hosting 2 editions of this event previously, Ambience Mall presents the 3rd edition that promises to be a one-of-a-kind Musical Experience! Get ready to immerse yourself in exceptional music by talented artists & buskers, Instagram-worthy Installations, curated beverages, delectable food and a whole lot of fun!



Fete de la Musique, also known in English as World Music Day, is an annual celebration of music that takes place all over the world on the day of the summer solstice. It is a day to celebrate music in all its forms and formats and to encourage musicians from all walks of life.

"World Music Day is celebrated globally in over a hundred countries with concerts organised in parks, stadiums and other public spaces. At Ambience Mall, we take great joy in presenting and celebrating this day of music and making live music accessible to all. It is a great time to host this global event as it coincides with summer vacations and people are seeking entertainment. We take great pride in supporting artists who are trying to make a mark and by giving them a platform to showcase their talent." said Arjun Gehlot, Director of Ambience Group.

Music transcends boundaries and speaks to all age groups as it is the language that everyone understands and enjoys. The festival has grown over time to become a highlight in the city's cultural and event calendar.

Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is a conglomerate of experiential marketing pioneers who have created well-loved indigenous brands like Holi Moo! Festival (currently in its 16th annual edition), 10 Heads Festival, Harley-Davidson Dunes Festival, Dilliwala Khazana, among others. Trifecta was set up in early 2015 with a vision to conceptualize, innovate and present multifaceted entertainment festivals with niche appeal as well as mass interest. It focuses on creating refreshing properties in the festival market space.

Yellow Shark Entertainment seeks to dwell in an unparalleled space in music, entertainment and nightlife. To deliver visionary ways of working with artists and performers to create novel and uncommon musical properties and experiences. An artist management and booking agency that is passionate about providing worthier musical experiences.

