Geek named in top 100 of YourStory's '500 Challenger' Direct to Consumer Brands in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The digital-first ecommerce brand in the home & kitchen appliances segment, Geek has achieved this laurel within 3 years of its existence in the Indian market.

Geek is one of the only 2 brands in the Electronics and Appliances category showcased in the list of first 100 Brands released in December 2021 as part of YourStory's 'Brands of New India' property.

The premium appliances brand, Geek has set its eye on the Indian home appliances market primarily through ecommerce.

Geek's exceptional craftsmanship, technology and consumer convenience extend to its entire range of products - automatic electric pressure cooker, air fryer oven, induction cooktop, vacuum cleaners, rechargeable mini fans, humidifiers, smart locks, air purifiers etc.

Apart from its own website, Geek is also available through leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, CRED, TataCliq, Meesho, JioMart, Paytm, Udaan, Pepperfry etc.

Story behind this ranking

Geek brand smartly identified market gaps left wide open by traditional brands and products like the electric pressure cooker and aims to bring innovative product ideas to the Indian market.

With digital advertising focus, the brand Geek has garnered 14+ million engagements and 4+ million consumers on Youtube. This was supported by a new brand campaign for Geek RoboCook, "Pressure Off, Robocook On."

Since its launch, Geek has built a robust Influencer ecosystem by collaborating with over 600+ influencers and home cooks on social media, resulting in immense brand reach and affinity.

Geek prides itself on relentless customer delight with focus on top quality, warranty, customer support and engagement through social conversation.



Geek's Future Plans

India's kitchen appliance industry is estimated to be INR 28,000 crore and is poised to grow at a whopping 12% CAGR over the next 5 years. Geek has achieved no less than 300% in top line growth in just their third year of operation in the country.

"We want to revolutionize the way Indians cook. Our vision is to convert every traditional pressure cooker in Indian households with the smart automatic electric pressure cooker - Geek Robocook," says Murugan, Founder, Harkin Global Solutions on occasion of Geek's stellar performance in the Indian market.

Co-Founder Prathap has this to say on the brand's future in India, "Geek plans an aggressive capture of product categories like Air Fryer, Air Fryer Oven, Electric Pressure Cooker, and Vacuum Cleaners for health-conscious consumers in the Indian market."

Harkin Global Solutions plans to augment the business in the next 2 to 3 years with an investment of 15 to 20 million dollars which will be used to setup a production base in India, hire new talent-pool and to create a pan India retail sales infrastructure.

Geek Appliances, based out of New Jersey, USA has its presence in 5 Countries - USA, Canada, Australia, China & India across 3 continents with digital first focus in all the countries of operation. Geek is the leader brand in most product categories in ecommerce in all the countries it is present in.

