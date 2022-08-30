Geetham Restaurant spices up Chennai Day Celebrations by dishing out Namma Chennai Anthem in new flavour

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Geetham Veg, one of Chennai's most favourite vegetarian restaurant chains, has released 'Namma Chennai, Namma Geetham' anthem, in commemoration of Chennai Day.

Famous playback singers Srinivas, and Mano have lent their voice to the 'Namma Chennai, Namma Geetham' anthem. www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTrpL5H58p0 / www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtgQevbc_8U.

The restaurant has also installed a custom-made, outdoor word sculpture at its T. Nagar branch based on the anthem line that captures both the spirit of the city and highlights the brand's unique association with it.



Geetham Veg has lined up unique delectables as well as the common favourites of the Chennaittes such as dosas, and adai for Chennai Day celebrations. The word sculpture turned out to be a visual spectacle that keeps attracting selfie enthusiasts in troves. For pre-book or pre-order @ +91 7397 222 111.

In his comments, N. Murali, Director, said, "Chennai has always been a great wall of support to us through all the thicks and thins. People here have supported us, nurtured us and have always been a great advocate of our food. So, we wanted to give Chennai back some fond memories of them with us through a picture point. This will enable people to not just enjoy our food, but also the hospitable and ever-warm ambience of Geetham, while understanding our love and gratitude for them! Hence, we felt that this time is perfect to give life to our giveback plan."

It is to be noted that Geetham Veg Restaurant has 6 branches in Chennai.

