Gem Selections: Khanna Gems to launch 5 new stores in a single day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Khanna Gems is known for their authenticity and now for their customer satisfactory digital upgrade that they brought sometime back. Helmed by popular astrologer Pankaj Khanna, the company is setting a record by launching 5 new stores in one single day. They already have a very strong offline presence too, and their total store count stands at 21. But, due to high demand of more physical stores, Gem Selections: Khanna Gems has taken this move. All the 5 new stores will be launched on 14th September, 2021.

The new stores would be located in Powai (Mumbai), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Jayanagar, Malleshwaram and Sanjay Nagar (Bangalore). Gem Selections deals in high-quality and authentic gemstones that are used in healing process. These are unprocessed and comes with healing propensities. Their fast expansion and transformation has been highly appreciated by their customers. With enhanced ways to check authentic Gem Selections gemstones and easy ways to track their orders, customer-friendly interface is a digital blessing that Gem Selections has introduced. This dynamic team always comes up with innovative measures making sure their customers are fully satisfied.

Gem Selections: Khanna Gems is considered the benchmark for quality & transparency in the Gemstones industry & their footprint makes them the largest Gemstones brand in the world.



Speaking about this, Chairman, Pankaj Khanna says, "We aim at reaching as many people as we can to help them with authentic gemstones. This marks one of our big moves and really looking forward to seeing how people would react to this. Located at prime locations, we aim at serving originality to the masses."

Aaradhya Khanna, CEO, Gem Selections & Khanna Gems Group says, "I am very excited for this launch. I thank our entire team for being so dedicated and consistent and especially my father and our Chairman, Mr. Pankaj Khanna for guiding us through. We will be taking proper precautions during the launch, which is a need of this hour."

For more information, please visit: khannagems.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

