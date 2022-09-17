GemPundit proved its excellence once again: Won three titles at the 48th IGJA Awards

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/Fortuna Retail Pvt Ltd): GemPundit, one of the specialists in precious and semi-precious coloured gemstones and gemstone-centric jewellery, has won awards in three categories - "Best E-commerce Platform in Gems and Jewellery Sector," "Best Innovation in Digital Marketing," and "Export to Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries" at the 48th India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA) 2021 organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The GJEPC established the India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGHA) in the year 1973 with a motive to honour the exemplary achievements of leaders of the industry. It is indeed a great achievement for GemPundit.

Nitin Yadav, CEO, Sumit Beriwal, Vice President and Suni Sihag, Operations Head, received the awards at the awards night held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

"It is a great honour to win these prestigious awards at the 48th IGJA ani. We are elated to have achieved the highest recognition by industry stalwarts in the gemstone & jewellery sector. With each of our endeavours being reckoned by the council and our peers, we are ever-more determined to become better," said Nitin Yadav, Founder and CEO of GemPundit.



GemPundit is a leading online provider of 100 per cent natural loose gemstones and colored gemstone jewellery. They have been tagged as the best ecommerce platform to buy loose gemstones and gemstone jewellery. GemPundit's customer-centred approach is known for providing a seamless gemstone-buying experience to customers worldwide. With more than 350 new gemstones added to their 50,000 certified gemstones, they have become the leaders to export to the highest international clients and import countries. The brand started implementing robust changes in its marketing strategy two years ago. The combined efforts of the team resulted in driving the website to engage in 2x increased organic traffic during the 2018-2019 to 2020-2021 financial year.

The brand has come with a vision to bring a revolution in the conventional gemstone industry. The brand believes that traditional gemstone values combined with contemporary charisma are a match made in heaven. With new segments being launched every quarter, GemPundit has added new stars to its huge collection. They have introduced 200 new gorgeous Gemstone Engagement rings in all 4 precious gemstones categories - Emerald, Yellow Sapphire, Blue Sapphire and Tanzanite, 100 unique Gemstone Earrings,15 Navratna Earrings, and 25 Brooches in a month and are planning to increase the count.

GemPundit is a brand that has flourished over the years. Established in India in the year 2013, with a vision to provide exclusive gemstones and gemstone jewellery, the brand has shown tremendous growth. Today, GemPundit delivers its products and provides high-end services to more than 120 countries such as the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. Their esteemed dedicated team of experts are here to provide 24*7 services that can make your shopping experience smoother. Adding on, the company is known for providing Worldwide Shipping, Easy Returns, Multiple Safe and Secured Payment Gateways, and Transparent Pricing.

GemPundit believes in providing the best to its consumers. They always strive to provide 100 per cent authentic and IGI, GRS & GIA certified gemstones - precious, mid-precious and semi-precious. Other than these the company has a lot of additional services available for their customers - Astro Consultation, Pooja Energization, Bespoke Designs, and Free Gem Recommendation being a few.

