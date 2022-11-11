Generative AI Leaders Gan Poach New Chief Revenue Officer from ABM Giants 6sense

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sequoia-backed state-of-the-art generative AI engine, Gan, unveiled their new Chief Revenue Officer, Anupreet Singh, in didactic fashion -- by having their AI generate him on a LinkedIn livestream. Anupreet, who previously headed GTM at Slintel (a 6sense company), will now ply his trade building Gan's global revenue efforts across all channels.



This comes at a crucial time when Gan will go full steam ahead with their plans to build the generative AI video personalization layer of the World Wide Web-- a quantum leap for the visual cortex of the internet.



When asked about the decision, Anupreet beamed, "When I first met Suvrat Bhooshan, I saw an AI prodigy desperate to create something significant in the field of generative AI. But little did I know that Gan's entire technical team was as sophisticated as it gets. I couldn't believe the difference in quality between Myna by Gan and its closest competitors. This means we're almost single-handedly building the generative video personalization space."



Myna by Gan has powered some of this year's most innovative marketing campaigns of brands including Zomato, Swiggy, and Samsung, which saw them feature as one of only 200 technologies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022.





Anupreet added, "Video personalization started with Google's text-to-speech in 2018, and followed by AR digital avatars of humans. With Myna, we're unlocking a whole new level through hyper-personalised video-based marketing campaigns. With our product, human recordings come alive to speak personalised words based on who's watching! For users to hear their name, city, most ordered item, etc. from your brand ambassador is as real as it gets. When I first experienced the product, I knew I wanted to make this superpower available to every marketer and salesperson."



Till date, Myna by Gan has generated over 55,000 hours of AI personalised content in 8 languages; watched by over 500 million viewers worldwide.



Gan Founder and CEO, Suvrat Bhooshan, also chimed, "With our product adoption growing at a meteoric pace, it was a no-brainer for us to bring in Anupreet, who has led multiple tech start-ups to astronomical growth. We're going all-in with our go-to-market efforts, and we have huge plans for the future."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

