Genes Lecoanet Hemant exhibits 'Another Look' Fashion and Art Installation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The house of Lecoanet Hemant was established in 1981, by Didier Lecoanet and Hemant Sagar. The label was an organic reflection of their design philosophy. It was the coming together of their heritage, lived experiences and a common vision for authenticity - an extension of their partnership that has only grown with time. Hemant and Didier's distinctly different backgrounds gave way to a unique voice in the hallowed lanes of haute couture. A refreshing perspective - where Eastern influences married traditional Western codes.

While the designers moved from haute couture to ready-to-wear, the inspirations remained rooted in art and culture. Genes is a modern story of expression, evolved from that Parisian heritage and pillared by the codes of couture craftsmanship. It embodies the spirit of its people, of Lecoanet Hemant. For Fall 22, Genes envisaged a season of colour, vivacity and freedom. Taking cues from neo-expressionist and contemporary artists Yayoi Kusama and Jean Michel Basquiat, PARIS dot DELHI celebrates the essence of individuality and creative expression. The clothes are a nod to that unique graphic eccentricity that illustrates the brand's journey from Paris to Delhi. The collection is creatively helmed by Didier who has now taken on the role of artistic director. His own practice of art has influenced the course of this collection. So it only felt organic to celebrate PARIS dot DELHI with Didier's artworks.

Didier grew up in Chaumont in Eastern France. His family of interior decorators and engineering designers provided an environment that encouraged an artistic pursuit. He initially studied fine arts and was drawn to the classical style of paintings. Busts and renaissance-esque landscapes were recurring themes. Didier started his career in advertising but it did not take him long to realize that his heart lied in dressmaking, leading him to study the art of couture in Paris. While fashion remained a central force professionally, making art solely for the spirit had its phases. He would return to paintings at different junctions in his life, each time with its own distinct fervor.



The exhibit brings to light eight of Didier's most recent works. After a long hiatus, he created this series titled Another Look, a narrative of mix-media paintings to configure the present tense, the essence of time. To get a sharper grasp of origination, growth and existence - all viewed from a celestial lens. The works hold a very personal and sentimental value; they are an homage to Didier's beloved niece who passed away at a very young age.

The proceeds from the sale will go to Kalkeri Sangeet Vidyalaya in Karnataka, India - an institution both Didier and Hemant have long been associated with. It is "a school with a difference" that empowers, supports, and encourages children from socially marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to realize their full potential and attain a better life. This is done through an intensive and comprehensive educational program and through the performing arts which are undertaken in a peaceful rural residential setting.

The exhibition was held at The Quorum, Mumbai. The city of dreams is also the city of diverse cultures and voices celebrating art. The Genes flagship store at Phoenix, Palladium, is a confluence of Parisian heritage and youthful spontaneity - a true representation of the Lecoanet Hemant universe, where clothes are a labor of love and people at the core of it all.

