GenWorks Health celebrates 9th anniversary - announces a slew of strategic partnerships

GenWorks Health celebrated its 9th Anniversary recently with great fervour in Bengaluru. The celebrations aptly themed "Yeh Dil Maange More" was attended by Customers, Partners, Investors and Employees.



Addressing the gathering in his opening note S Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO GenWorks said, "GenWorks was created to build distribution presence for GE & to enable low resource settings with solutions for Affordable access. In the beginning, we expanded distribution access and played a significant role to broad base & build our portfolio for solutions that impact prevention and early health. GenWorks, has over the years redefined its role as a customer-centric organisation, improving productivity, efficiency and clinical outcomes for our customers. At every turn, we have reinvented ourselves to serve our target segments better."



He further mentioned, "Covid-19 disruption exposed the gaps in Healthcare delivery across the country - fundamental to which was delivering care closer to homes. The primary healthcare system in our country was almost non-existent due to migration of specialists to larger hospitals. As a result, these larger hospitals got overwhelmed during the crisis and could not serve the surging demand. The healthcare system has now reset to the new normal, with a larger willingness to collaborate. With the growing health awareness, changing attitude towards preventive healthcare and an increasing onset of lifestyle diseases, we clearly see this as a big opportunity that GenWorks can impact for Affordable access."



Outlining the next steps in the formidable GenWorks journey Ganesh Prasad added, "We believe Technology & Connected care will play a significant role for healthcare providers to take healthcare delivery closer to homes and diagnostics at home. This need is driven by the fact that we cannot expand physical and specialist infrastructure.



As we align ourselves to support this change, GenWorks has identified the following care areas that can be a big impact.



Women wellness,

Critical care,

Renal care &

Oncology





In addition, The Government's outlook to build for healthcare infrastructure and PPP models to serve a larger population can be enabled by such collaborative models of delivery."



Balaji RR, Co-Founder & COO GenWorks then announced partnerships across care areas. He said, "The merger with Browndove will add nephrology consumables manufacturing capability for GenWorks. This merger will help serve the highly underserved dialysis market. He also announced a strategic partnership with Renalyx mentioning that the partnership will further strengthen the Nephrology care portfolio of GenWorks. With the Browndove merger and the Renalyx partnership a one stop solution will be available to customers to enable augmentation of last mile dialysis services."



Balaji further announced partnerships with Critical Care Hope, Panacea Medical technologies and Karkinos. He highlighted, "The Critical Care Hope partnership aligns with the goal of GenWorks to provide connected care ecosystem for access to quality healthcare and will enable strengthening the critical care network across the country. The strategic partnership with Panacea Medical technologies will ensure the availability of Make in India, state of the art radiotherapy equipment across the country. The strategic partnership with Karkinos is an important step for GenWorks to further advance the Oncology care offerings, especially in the Femtech segment."



Continuing further in the day and with the theme of customer centricity, GenWorks recognised the contribution and partnership with its Customers and felicitated Indira IVF & Jupiter Hospitals.



This was followed by a keynote address by Terri Bresenham Co-Founder Forte Health Advisors and Founder, TruNorth Health Advisors LLC. Bresenham spoke about the significance of actions that GenWorks is taking to make patient outcomes better in Tier-2 cities and beyond in India. There was a special address by DA Prasanna, Past President GE Healthcare and Chief Patron Prasanna school of public health. He spoke about the evolution of private healthcare in India and highlighted the recent developments in Healthcare delivery especially the emergence of the PPP model, the Ayushman Bharat initiative and the increase in healthcare insurance penetration in India.



These sessions by healthcare stalwarts were followed by thought provoking panel discussions around the themes "Healthcare - Past Present & Into the Future", "Disrupting Nephrology Care", "Connected Care: Enabling Access to Critical Care", "Oncology Hub & Spoke". There were several industry experts who were present on this momentous occasion to participate and contribute to the Anniversary Celebrations. Some of the dignitaries present were Ramesh Kannan, Partner Somerset, Raghavendra Rao, COO Wipro GE Healthcare, Kunal Makkar, Country Director, DEG, Arni Krishnaswamy, MD & CEO Browndove, Dr Shyam Vasudeva Rao, Founder & MD Renalyx, Dr Rohit Singh, Senior VP Business development & new initiatives, Nephroplus, Dr Shailesh Jawar, Director APEX Hospitals & Critical Care HOPE, Dr Rohit Arora, Clinical Director & Head Neonatology, Cloudnine Hospitals, Gurgaon, Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO Karkinos Healthcare, Saurab Suneja Principal NIIF, Leon Boston, CEO MODT and many more.



Summarising the day's events and outlining his vision for GenWorks Ganesh Prasad concluded by saying, "Next GenWorks will play a leading role as a distribution platform that can bring in best-in-class products & solutions from the best brands & co-create a connected care infrastructure.



In addition, our portfolio is aligned to support every care area for the care cycle needs to impact affordable access. We are already impacting 6 million lives every year."

