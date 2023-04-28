GenWorks Health showcases its connected care solutions at G20 Health Meet in India

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): GenWorks Health is one of the leading healthcare solutions providers that uses the power of digitisation for improving specialist access to the last mile. The company strongly believes that it can create a strong impact by connecting all patients to specialists at the need of the hour and also leave no stone unturned in ensuring that. Working on the belief that digital interventions can realign conventional healthcare practices to make them more patient-centric, equitable, and inclusive, GenWorks makes healthcare more accessible and affordable.

The G20 Health Working Group is a forum that brings together health experts and policymakers from the world's 20 largest economies to discuss key issues and develop policy recommendations. GenWorks showcased its Connected Care - Digital Health solutions for 11 clinical care areas such as Oncology (Breast and Cervical Screening), Respiratory, Pathology, Radiology, ICU, NICU, Audiology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Primary Care, etc.

The G20 Second Health Working Group meeting held in Goa from April 17th to April 19th, 2023 was inaugurated by the honourable Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Government of India along with Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and other key Indian and international health dignitaries. GenWorks officials met delegates from G20 countries such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, United States, and European Union. Many delegates representing G20 countries appreciated GenWorks Connected Care offerings.

As India assumes its G20 Presidency, it concentrates more on digital health. India's efforts were appreciated by international delegates such as Dr Karin Kallander, Senior Health adviser and chief of the Digital Health and Information Systems Unit in the UNICEF Health Programme who said "India's success in Digital Health can be attributed to a well-defined strategy that aligns with the country's priorities when it comes to wellness. Other countries can replicate this approach by developing their own comprehensive strategies that align with their specific health needs and goals."





Dhrumil Sorathia, CEO - Clinical Services at GenWorks Health who attended the G20 Meet as an invited delegate said "Using our connected care solutions we are integrating human medical expertise and clinical protocols with AI enabled healthcare technologies for affordable, accessible, and high-quality connected care across regions. At GenWorks, we are committed to leveraging digital solutions to transform healthcare through early interventions for improving clinical outcomes. We participated in the G20 Health working group meeting to showcase our digital health capabilities and explore potential collaborations with G20 member countries".

With Connected Care, GenWorks aims to empower professionals to keep pace with the growth and expand healthcare with unique solutions that leverage technology. Artificial Intelligence is an important part of Connected Care solutions as it helps clinicians to screen, diagnose, and treat better consistently. It allows specialists to screen and diagnose clinical protocols, easily integrate with connected devices, assist workflows for screening, consultation, and diagnosis, approve patient reports, enable quick post-treatment patient follow-up, and enhance healthcare delivery. GenWorks aspires to ensure strong penetration and reach of these Connected Care solutions with its Pan India presence of over 1000+ sales, service, and support teams based at 156 cities covering 750 plus districts and serving 45,000 plus customers.

The representation of GenWorks at the G20 Meet is a testimony of the incredible work that the company is doing to ensure India gets recognized internationally for offering the best digital healthcare services in the world. It proposes to expand and improve access to high-quality and standardized clinical care using Digital Health Services. This will ensure quality healthcare across the country, increase penetration of improved healthcare initiatives, develop access to services, and promote the adoption of technology for a larger impact. With this in mind, the company has developed a digitally driven integrated platform that understands health and technology for achieving its objectives.

