Geojit joins hands with ESAF Small Finance Bank to provide 3-in-1 bundle offer

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 23 (ANI): Financial advisory firm Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF SFB) to offer a special three-in-one bundled account to the bank's customers.

Under this understanding, ESAF Small Finance Bank savings account holders can open Geojit demat account and trading account for free.

A demat or dematerialisation account helps investors hold shares and securities in an electronic format.

There would be benefits such as zero demat account opening charges, flexible brokerage plans, annual maintenance charges (AMC) waiver till March 2024, no subscription charges on the trading account, among others.

"A whole new world of investment instruments and wealth creation options will open up for the ESAF SFB customers. Thanks to an end-to-end digital account opening facility, they can begin their investment journey within a few minutes and diversify their investments and manage those with one account," said Satish Menon, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services.



Geojit Financial Services is one of the leading investment services companies in India, with a large presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries via joint ventures.

As on 31 December 2022, the company said it had 1,270,000 clients with a network of 497 offices and has Assets Under Custody and Management worth around Rs 71,600 crore.

"The association with Geojit Financial Services is in line with our mission to expand our service portfolio to empower our retail customers with wealth management products. We are delighted to tie up with Geojit Financial Services to roll out the 3-in-1 bundled account because of the commonality and synergy we share with the company," said George K John, Executive Vice President, of ESAF Small Finance Bank.

"The launch of the service is a part of our anniversary celebration. I am confident that this collaboration will become mutually beneficial especially when it comes to building customer wealth and loyalty," George K John added.

ESAF Small Finance Bank commenced its business on March 10, 2017 and currently operates in 21 States and two UTs across India. (ANI)

