Geojit's Smartfolios launches exclusive equity baskets based on MSCI Indexes

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading investment Services Company, Geojit Financial Services, as part of its Smartfolios product, has launched two unique equity indexes based on the custom indexes created by MSCI, which has been at the forefront of index construction and maintenance for more than 50 years, launching its first global equity indexes in 1969.

These curated model portfolio baskets, specially created for Geojit by MSCI are: Select, which is based on MSCI India Domestic IMI Select sub industries index; and LMS, which is based on MSCI lndia Domestic IMI Select 30 index.

The Smartfolios Select basket represents securities from selected Global Industry Classification Sector (GICS) sub-industries like food retail, department stores, distillers and vintners, diversified support services, financial exchanges and data, internet and direct marketing retail, footwear, movies and entertainment, interactive media and services, and interactive home entertainment.

The Smartfolios LMS basket, on the other hand, is a stock index which consists of 30 securities with a selection of 10 securities from each market cap segments of large, mid and small-cap. The basket is exclusive for Geojit retail customers.

The benchmark for both exclusive indices is the MSCI Domestic IMI index, the parent index, which measures the performance of the large, mid and small-cap segments of the domestic market.



"We are delighted to provide our index expertise and help Geojit meet the needs of investors looking to increase their equity exposure in India," said Douglas Walls, Head of Index Products APAC, MSCI. "As more investors use index data and tools to support their investment decisions, a more diversified choice of indexes become increasingly vital to Indian and international institutions investing or operating in the country."

"Our two new Smartfolios baskets, based on custom indexes created by MSCI, offer our clients a choice of investment strategies. Each index basket has its own unique features and based on risk appetite and investment horizon, our customers can select the basket. Now, we have 14 Smartfolios baskets, each offering investment options to the investors depending on their investment appetite and the financial goals they want to achieve," said Jones George, Executive Director, Geojit.

Product launch details: www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQcl2zHpZ7Q

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

Geojit Financial Services (www.geojit.com) is one of the leading investment services companies in India, with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It has over 12,17,000 clients, a network of 486 offices and has Assets Under Custody and Management worth around Rs. 60,000 crore. BNP Paribas, C J George - Founder and Managing Director of Geojit, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm, RARE Enterprises are the prominent shareholders of the company.

Geojit Financial Services has an extensive presence in the GCC region via joint ventures and partnerships: Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC in UAE, BBK Geojit Securities KSC, in Kuwait and QBG Geojit Securities LLC in Oman. The company also has a presence in Bahrain through a business partnership with Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait.

