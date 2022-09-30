Gera Developments announces a limited-period, festive offer on its ChildCentric Homes Project, Gera's Planet of Joy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and California, has announced an exclusive, limited-period festive offer for home buyers and investors on its highly sought-after ChildCentric® Homes project, "Gera's Planet of Joy".

The developer has launched the mega sales offer to embrace auspicious festive occasions like Dussehra and Diwali. Home buyers and investors looking to invest in Gera's Planet of Joy can benefit by simply booking by paying 9.9 percent of the total worth of the property, with a no pre-EMI option up to September 1, 2023.

Gera's Planet of Joy, launched in December 2021, garnered an exceptional response and emerged as Upper's Kharadi's fastest-selling project with more than 90 per cent of inventory being sold in less than 10 months. In fact, Gera's Planet of Joy sold 525+ units, which was worth Rs 425+ crores, within the first three days of its launch.

Talking about the success of GERA's Planet of Joy, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments said, "We launched Gera's Planet of Joy, our fourth ChildCentric® Homes project in the company's 50th year. We are overwhelmed with the customer response and recognition we have received so far towards the ChildCentric® Homes concept. It's in great demand and hence we are doing sizeable inventory. It's the right time to invest in a project like ours which is a perfect fit for a young nuclear family especially in a post pandemic scenario as it fulfils all the requirements.

We believe a home should encourage parents to dream bigger and children to explore more hobbies and discover what they truly like, under the tutelage of the country's finest coaches. It should offer a safe environment for a child to play, learn and grow. Gera's ChildCentric® Homes are designed to do all this and more."

Rohit Gera further added that "It gives me immense joy and pleasure to announce our festive-special, limited-period offer on Gera's Planet of Joy. There could not be a better time than now to invest in a premium project that takes into account the needs of everyone in the family. We are humbled by the exceptional response we have received on this project and wish for more home buyers to get the benefit of this lucrative opportunity."

Gera's Planet of Joy is the third ChildCentric® Homes project in Pune and the fourth in India. This project is spread across a massive 16-acres of land and offers world-class amenities such as 9 celebrity-led academies, 6 clubhouses, a wave pool, multipurpose court, amphitheatre, herb garden, art room, creche facilities, geo-fencing, cycling track, rock climbing wall, and much more.



Gera's first-of-its-kind ChildCentric® homes project has brought a new segment to life in the entire real estate ecosystem. The residences are thoughtfully planned and designed by some of the leading experts, keeping in mind the needs and preferences of young parents who are home buyers. The larger objective of this project has been to facilitate services that allow parents to spend maximum quality time with their children, without having to invest their time and energy planning pickups and drops, perfecting a sport, joining an activity class, or providing entertainment sources.

Gera's Planet of Joy has an impressive roster of learning academies like CricKingdom Cricket Academy by Rohit Sharma, Badminton Gurukul by Pullela Gopichand, Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Michael Phelps Swimming Program by The Sports Gurukul, Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts, Shankar Mahadevan Academy and Dale Carnegie Training India.

Gera's ChildCentric® Homes have created a unique category in the real estate sector by providing its residents with not only a premium home and infrastructure but also facilities to ensure safety, convenience, fun, and development for children in the form of a state-of-the-art clubhouse with celebrity-led academies. Amongst the many features provided at Gera's ChildCentric® Homes are the tie-ups with world-class celebrity academies for professional coaching in the field of sports, arts, and personality development making learning a fun-filled experience. Gera Developments has roped in India's best to offer intellectual, physical, and vocational coaching, right on the housing society premises. Shankar Mahadevan for music, Shiamak Davar for dance, Viswanathan Anand for chess, Mahesh Bhupati for tennis, Anil Kumble for cricket, Lillette Dubey for Theatre are the celebrity-led academies that are currently active on campus. The Dale Carnegie Institute along with other tie-ups for swimming and art form the impressive array of choices offered to the children.

Gera Developments, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune is recognized as the creator of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa & now Bangalore. Gera Developments pride itself on providing long-term enjoyment to its customers. Innovation has been a hallmark of the company and there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera Developments' credit. India's first ChildCentric® Homes, a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and providing Insurance of buildings was introduced by the company over 12 years ago for the first time in India and the same is now mandated by RERA. The company is driven by quality, transparency, and excellence. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Some of the revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been ChildCentric® Homes, IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series amongst others.

The company's philosophy is Let's Outdo and yet again, they have created a breakthrough in innovation with the launch of ChildCentric® Homes thereby creating a paradigm shift in real estate for both, the developer as well as the home buyer. The company has established a new category of living spaces designed keeping the child of the home as well as the parent's lifestyles in mind. Gera's has set a new benchmark not only in real estate marketing and brand building but also setting new standards of service orientation in the realty sector.

The company has won several national and international awards for its concept-based landmark project ChildCentric® Homes recognizing it as a benchmark and a new category in the residential real estate industry. The company was recently felicitated as the "Real Estate Developer of the Year" by one of the most prominent media houses in the country. With its strong belief and brand promise to GROW WITH GERA, Gera Developments ensures that there is a value added for all its key stakeholders.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

