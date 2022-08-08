Gera Developments is in the Top 10 on India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces list, 5 years in row

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium commercial and residential projects including the innovative ChildCentric® Homes in Pune, Goa and California have been recognized as one of the best workplaces by the prestigious, internationally acclaimed, Great Place to Work® Institute. Ranking 10th on the list of Great Mid-Size Workplaces in India, Gera Developments has ranked amongst the top 10 for 5 consecutive years.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on Workplace Culture Assessment which identifies the Best Workplaces in Asia by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying employees. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments Pvt Ltd said, "I am happy that our brand is in the top 10 Great Places to Work (mid-sized companies) for the 5th year in a row. Also, the highest-rated real estate developer in India. This is very special as it is the voice of our team. Our overall Trust Index score moved from 88 to 90. Most scores moved up;I am sure our team will continue to do better. After all, at Gera Developments our motto is #Let'sOutdo. We ensure that we create a work environment that enables a high-trust and high-performance culture and is conducive for all."

He further added, "It has been our constant endeavour at GERA to create a collective mixture of the differences and similarities that include individual employee characteristics, values, beliefs, experiences, backgrounds, preferences, and behaviours. We have been walking this path religiously every year. Our people have experienced the same and have voiced out their feelings in the survey."

Consistently featuring on the Great Place to Work list is a recognition of excellence in creating and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture at the workplace. It validates the company's commitment towards building a superlative working environment, culture and future for the employees.

Gera Developments has exceeded the average score of the top 50 companies on the key GPTW parameters of credibility and respect while being at par on parameters of fairness and pride.

Gera has an open and transparent culture wherein employees share their ideas, knowledge, perspectives, approaches, and styles and they believe that this provides their employees an opportunity to OUTDO in their own space. This inclusiveness has enabled Gera to gain a competitive edge in the sector. Guided by the company's philosophy of LET'S OUTDO with a strong foundation of values and enablers like the Leadership Framework, Collaborate to Outdo, and improving our development opportunities, Gera is able to shape the culture into one where their employees can thrive.



Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognized as the creator of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa and has its global presence through developments in California, USA.

Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct 'customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of Insurance of buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India's first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which has revolutionised the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company has launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasizes delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front. GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the fifth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information on the company.

