Gerresheimer reports double digit growth in revenue and earnings for the third quarter

Dusseldorf [Germany], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare and beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, confirms guidance for its financial year 2022 after another quarter of strong and profitable growth. Revenue rose organically by 17.4 per cent in the third quarter, reflecting strong customer demand, leading market positions and the ongoing success of its High Value Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA grew organically by 13.3 per cent.

"Gerresheimer continues on its profitable growth path across all our divisions, business segments and regions reflecting our strong market positions. While steering successfully through a challenging environment, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and are boosting our transformation process to become a solution provider and system integrator", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are on track to deliver on our financial year 2022 guidance, and we are clearly committed to our mid-term targets", he affirmed.

