Get a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan starting at just 0.83 per cent per month

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): From necklaces to bangles, bracelets, rings, and more, Indians love their gold. An additional, often overlooked, benefit of having gold jewellery is that it can be used as collateral to get financing.

Whether it is a planned expense or an unforeseen event, a gold loan is a quick and easy way to get the money one needs.

Since the gold jewellery serves as collateral, the gold loan interest rate is typically lower than that on an unsecured loan. Bajaj Finserv, through its subsidiary Bajaj Finance, offers gold loans at interest rates as low as 0.83 per cent per month. Borrowers can use their 22-karat gold jewellery to get loans starting at Rs 5,000 going all the way up to Rs 2 crore.

These gold loans also come with easy documentation, quick processing, and convenient repayment options.

Unlike other secured loans with a single goal, such as education loans or home loans, a gold loan can be used for any purpose. One of the key reasons why loans against gold are gaining in popularity is because of the high liquidity on offer.

Any Indian citizen, between the ages of 21 and 70 with the necessary KYC documents can easily apply online and avail the loan. One does not need to have an excellent credit history or a great CIBIL Score.

Read on to know more about some of the attractive features of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan.

Part-release facility

With the part release facility on offer, borrowers can repay a part of their loan and take part of their gold jewellery back before the end of their loan tenure.

Multiple repayment schedules

One can choose from several convenient repayment options - repay the entire interest amount at the beginning of the loan tenure and pay the remaining principal later. There are also monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly interest payment options to choose from.

No part-prepayment or foreclosure fee

Bajaj Finserv also offers the option to pay back a part of the loan or the entire amount in advance at no extra cost. This reduces the overall loan servicing expenditure.

Free gold loan calculator

Bajaj Finserv's online gold loan EMI calculator helps consumers determine the loan amount depending on the weight and purity of their gold jewellery. Before applying for a loan, they can calculate the total interest that will be charged along with their repayment plan.



Transparent evaluation

Bajaj Finserv uses top-of-the-line karat metres are used to ensure borrowers receive maximum value for their gold. The pledged gold jewellery is kept in secure vaults under 24x7 surveillance.

How to apply for a gold loan from Bajaj Finserv

Borrowers can walk into a Bajaj Finserv branch near them to apply for a gold loan. Alternatively, one can apply online from the comfort of their home by visiting the Bajaj Finserv website and following these simple steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application.

Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch, from the options displayed to you, and bring your gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a gold loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

