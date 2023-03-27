Get a gold loan of up to Rs 2 crore with Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its subsidiary Bajaj Finance, offers instant loans against gold jewellery, starting from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 crore.

Bajaj Finserv offers gold loans with interest rate starting at 9.5% per annum. Depending on the current market price of gold, borrowers can get a loan up to 75% of the value of the gold jewellery.

Read on to learn what makes <Bajaj Finserv Gold Loans> a smart choice for instant finance.

Low rate of interest

Since a gold loan is secured against physical gold jewellery, the gold loan interest rate is lower than the unsecured loans, like personal loans that are not backed by anything. Bajaj Finserv offers interest rates starting from 9.5% per month. It also provides the borrowers with a free gold loan EMI calculator to figure out the amount they will have to pay at the end of their loan's term.

No credit score dependency

Unlike unsecured loans, gold loans do not need the borrowers to have an excellent credit history or a great CIBIL Score. Since, the borrower puts up a secured asset like gold jewellery against the loan, lenders are more willing to extend credit despite less-than-perfect credit score.

Transparent gold evaluation

While gold loan is a convenient option for quick finance, the amount of loan borrowers can avail depends on the purity of their gold jewellery. Bajaj Finserv offers a transparent gold evaluation process. Best-in-class karat metres are used to make sure the borrowers get maximum value in exchange for their gold jewellery.

To secure this loan, one must pledge a piece of pure gold jewellery worth 22-karats or more. Collateral in the form of gold coins, bars, idols, utensils, or anything else is not currently being accepted.

Easy eligibility and documentation

Generally, the eligibility parameters for a gold loan are pretty simple. The borrowers just need to be an Indian citizen aged between 21 to 70 years and have their basic KYC papers for verification. In most cases documents like Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, the passport, or driver's license, along with a proof of address is enough to get the loan approved.

Since the loan does not require any complex paperwork, the funds are disbursed into the applicant's account within a few hours.



Looking for a quick loan?

Borrowers can apply for a gold loan both online and offline. They can either walk into a Bajaj Finserv branch near them to apply for a gold loan or apply online from the comfort of their home by visiting the Bajaj Finserv website. They just need to follow these simple steps:



Step 1: Navigate to the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application.

Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch, from the options displayed to you, and bring your gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a gold loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

