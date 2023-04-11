Get a Home Loan of up to Rs 15 Crores on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with some of India's leading home loan lenders to make home loans simple, accessible, and affordable. One can choose from 8 unique home loan providers and get loan amounts starting from Rs 2 Lakhs and going up to Rs 15 Crores.

Bajaj Markets' intuitive platform allows one to compare and contrast between leading partners to handpick a lending partner suiting one's needs best. With interest rates starting from 8.50 per cent p.a. Bajaj Markets offers the convenience of simple documentation processes, zero prepayment or foreclosure charges.

Here's a look at the different lending rates and terms offered by partners on Bajaj Markets:







Bajaj Markets' partners offer flexible repayment tenures of up to 30 years or 360 months, along with a quick and easy application for your home loan. Homebuyers can now get started on a fully digital home loan application process on Bajaj Markets in just a few clicks!

