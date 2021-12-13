Get cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on No Cost EMI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest Samsung Galaxy Fold3 (12+256GB) comes loaded with a 10+4 MP front camera and a foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

To get your hands on the smartphone, avail of Rs. 5,000 cashback offer, which is valid from 1st to 31st December 2021, for all the customers of Bajaj Finance. Go to the EMI Store today to avail of this offer and shop for the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 on zero down payment.

Please note, customers can claim the cashback offer only after Bajaj Finance disburses the loan amount.

Here are some of the benefits of purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on the Bajaj Finserv Markets:

This winter, shoppers can bring home the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on the lowest EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Other benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include the No Cost EMI facility, free home delivery, flexible repayment tenor, and zero down payment on select products.

Here's how you can shop for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on EMI and avail of Rs. 5,000 cashback on the Bajaj Finserv Markets:

Log in to Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.



Enter the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address.

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a solid intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required financial products to achieve their financial and personal goals.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

