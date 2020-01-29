Get coverage for repairs or replacement cost of home appliances with Bajaj Finserv's Pocket Insurance, Subscriptions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With easy EMI plans at your disposal, making big-ticket purchases, be it appliances or other products, is now easier than ever before.

However, remedying even the smallest instance of damage/breakdown of your appliance can put pressure on your finances. For example, if your AC is damaged, you may end up spending a considerably high amount on its repairs.

Thankfully, you have an alternative. Instead of financing these out-of-warranty expenses out of your pocket, simply sign up for Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions from Bajaj Finserv, offered through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited to enjoy extensive coverage.

You can opt for specific protection plans based on the appliances you own. These plans keep you financially secure by providing assistance in case your home appliances, kitchen appliances, and other valuables suffer damage or loss due to accidents, fire, riots, breakdowns or theft. Here are a few of the many Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions that you should know about.

TV Insurance

The TV Insurance plan by Bajaj Finserv allows you to secure your television set against a variety of unforeseen instances that may cause damage or loss to the home entertainment appliance. The plan offers:

* Coverage of up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 399 for a year

* Assistance in case the television set suffers loss or damage due to a mechanical/electrical breakdown, theft, fire or accidental damage

AC Insurance

The AC Insurance plan saves you against expenses on repairs or replacement of your insured air conditioner in case it suffers damage or loss due to any of the reasons covered under the plan. It offers the following benefits:

* Coverage of up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 399 for a year

* Financial coverage in case your air conditioner suffers an accidental damage/loss due to breakdown, fire, theft, or any other reason as per the policy.

* Coverage for replacement cost up to the maximum sum insured or the invoice value, whichever is lower.

Washing Machine Insurance

With Washing Machine Insurance, you can avail coverage if your appliance suffers loss or damage and needs to be repaired. Here is what the plan offers:

* Coverage of up to Rs 35,000 at a premium of just Rs 199 for a year

* Coverage in case of loss or damage due to theft/burglary, fire or accidental damage

* Coverage up to the invoice value/sum insured

* Assistance to tackle replacement and repair costs

Kitchen Appliances Insurance

Kitchen Appliances Insurance is a comprehensive cover for all your kitchen appliances like microwaves, chimneys, fruit juicers, mixers, grinders, inductions cooktops, rice cookers, blenders and more. Below are some prominent features of the plan:

* Coverage of up to Rs 25,000 at a premium of just Rs 499 for a year

* Coverage in case of loss or damage due to theft/burglary, fire or accidental damage

* Coverage up to the invoice value/sum insured

* Assistance to tackle replacement and repair costs

Opting for these plans is a hassle-free, all-online process. All you need to do is fill in the online application form and pay the premium via UPI, net banking, credit/debit card or an e-wallet as per your convenience. The category includes over 80 products that are customized to suit your specific needs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

