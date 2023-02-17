Get in Early: Big Eyes Coin's USD 27M presale success signals major impact for De-Fi Players like Chainlink and Wrapped Bitcoin

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has entered the cryptocurrency market with a bang, raising over USD 27 million in its pre-sale. While other well-established players like Chainlink and Wrapped Bitcoin offer promise and innovation, BIG stands out with its pledge to help clean the oceans. In this article, we will delve into the future and possibilities of each of these tokens.

Is BIG all about cuteness or does it offer real value?

Though Big Eyes Coin seem like another cat around the corner, BIG has been receiving a massive inflow of cash, with a whopping USD 250,000 donation made this week alone. With the pre-sale ending in the next five days, investors are rushing to unlock the large pre-sale bonus of 200 per cent. But what about the coin's features? BIG offers enhanced security and low transaction times, using a proof-of-stake algorithm, making it environmentally friendly. Additionally, the Big Eyes NFT marketplace will be a unique aspect of the BIG ecosystem for cat enthusiasts, with plans to become one of the top 10 largest NFT platforms in the crypto industry.

Chainlink - a sleeping giant?

Although interest around Chainlink seems to be slightly off the mark with high transaction fees and a bearish market, the token still stands tall. With its secure and decentralized blockchain network, Chainlink aims to provide real-world data and information to smart contracts through the Solidity programming language.

Currently, the ecosystem has access to over 1 billion data points and secures over USD 75 billion in value through integrations with 1,000 projects across 700 oracle networks. Chainlink has also worked with well-known companies such as AccuWeather, FedEx, FlightStats, and the Associated Press to verify data. The real-world problem-solving ecosystem may favour Chainlink in the long run for patient investors.





Wrapped Bitcoin - Worth the hype?

Wrapped Bitcoin is the easiest way to make Bitcoin compatible with the Ethereum network, with the token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin (BTC), meaning it holds the same value as BTC. Unlike earlier BTC holders, who were restricted from using Ethereum's dApps and DeFi ecosystem, this tokenized version of BTC was introduced in 2019. Due to its compatibility with Ethereum, WBTC can transfer between Ethereum wallets, exchanges, and services much more quickly than BTC. Developers intend to produce more use cases in the future, which will be deployed as the ecosystem expands. For instance, decentralized lending and derivatives markets might both use BTC.

Future of the De-Fi Trio

As the latest contender, Big Eyes Coin is ready for its next phase, while Chainlink and Wrapped Bitcoin continue to make waves with their latest updates and remarkable lineups. The future of DeFi definitely banks on these three tokens and their advancements.

