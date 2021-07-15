Get money in your account instantly with Fullerton India Personal Loan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Fullerton India Personal Loan is an easy way to get the money you need for any occasion. You can repay this loan over a period of 1-5 years with monthly installments that will not burden your budget too much every month.

With Fullerton India Personal Loan, you can get a personal loan for any purpose without having to go through the long process. This is an option for anyone who needs quick access to funds in order to pay off important expenses like medical bills, car repairs, home improvement costs, or other unforeseen events.

Features of Fullerton India Personal Loan:

End-to-End Digital Personal Loans:

Fullerton India offers a complete digital lending process for personal loans. You can submit an application for your personal loan, track its progress online and view the funds in your account on the same day of disbursement. All its paperwork is submitted online too. You only need to scan and upload your documents and you're good to go.

Multiple Platforms:

Fullerton India ensures that their services are reachable to everyone. Whether it is an online website or an app, Fullerton India's personal loans are available at all digital platforms. If you are a salaried individual, you can avail an instant personal loan through Fullerton India's Instaloan app or the website. You can apply for a loan from anywhere, using your mobile phone. As a salaried applicant, you can submit your application and documents and track its progress from the app too. Self employed applicants can use the Fullerton India website to apply for a personal loan online.

Cash Flow Management:

The personalized finance solution offered by Fullerton India is perfect for the cash flow management of individuals. It ensures that your monthly EMI is fixed and does not fluctuate according to the sharp changes in interest rates.

Timely Disbursement:

Another feature that makes Fullerton India a unique personal loan provider is that all loans are sanctioned quickly and also funds are disbursed immediately after approval.

Instant Approval:

With minimal paperwork involved, you no longer need to wait days or even weeks to know if you will be approved for a personal loan. You can get instant in-principal approval by submitting your online application and documents via Fullerton India's digital platform within just a few clicks. This in-principal approval is provided based on evaluating your eligibility through the information provided in the online application, and the next step involves document verification.

No Usage Restrictions:



The lender does not ask for reasons when approving your personal loan. Both salaried and self-employed individuals can equally apply for a Fullerton India Personal Loan, irrespective of their reason for taking one. You can use the funds to manage any emergency situation, finance a dream or an aspiration, manage your business expenses, debt consolidation, or even for multiple reasons.

Expert Advice from Fullerton India's Representative:

While going through the personal loan process with Fullerton India, one can also discuss their specific requirements with a Fullerton India representative, who will be able to guide you on what kind of loan product would suit your requirement best and help you with the required information so that your loan application gets processed quickly.

Personal Loan Up to Rs 25 Lakhs:

If you meet all of the lender's eligibility criteria, and have the required repayment capacity, you can avail of a personal loan of up to Rs 25 lakhs. This loan can be availed for a tenure of 1 to 5 years. The maximum personal loan amount one can get can be approximately estimated using a personal loan eligibility calculator.

Easy Eligibility Requirements:

Fullerton India offers easy personal loans not only in terms of application but also eligibility. You only need to furnish the minimum income requirements, CIBIL score, a healthy repayment capacity, a stable credit history and you're good to go. If you are still falling short, you can easily apply with a co-applicant who meets the eligibility conditions. Use the personal loan eligibility calculator, available on the app and the website to get more information.

Flexible Repayment Options:

With attractive interest rates, you can easily repay the personal loan in convenient EMIs. You can choose a tenure between 12 to 60 months, as per your comfort. To make a better decision, you can even use the personal loan EMI calculator, available for free at Fullerton India's website.

For a personal loan, Fullerton India is one of the most trusted and reliable financial institutions in the country. Avail of high-quality services with competitive rates to meet your financial requirements.

For more information, Contact:

1800 103 6001

Timings: 9.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Website: www.fullertonindia.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

