Get one step closer to global careers - Join UWA Global MBA Programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The University of Western Australia (UWA), a world top 100 university (QS, 2023), has announced the launch of the Global MBA Programme. The University of Western Australia (UWA) is ranked No. 3 Business School in Australia (The Australian Financial Review, 2022) and No. 1 University in Western Australia (QS World University Rankings, 2022). This programme will allow participants to receive a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management by IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Kozhikode, ranked 5th (NIRF India Rankings 2022), after the first year, followed by a Master's in Business Administration (Global) from the University of Western Australia on successful completion of the second year of this programme.

In this 'VUCA' world, managing complexities as a skill is paramount and therefore the value of skilled MBA graduates will always be the core need for businesses. Keeping the global disruptions in mind, pursuing an MBA from leading global universities adds the layer of global perspective to the course, thereby enabling learners to get a glimpse of the international business terrain and policies. Global MBA offers learners a chance to dive into the policies, working cultures and overall behavioural imperatives, and therefore, such programs are curated to ensure that learners from diverse backgrounds hold the ability to identify and pitch viable innovative solutions, based on economic variables.

This 24-month Global MBA programme is ideal for mid-to senior-level working professionals who wish to upskill in the rapidly changing global businesses and become an ideal prospect for hiring brands, especially those with international operations. The course curriculum is designed keeping in view the demands of the business world. The course's curriculum addresses contemporary and strategic issues faced by today's leaders. The programme curriculum also includes real-world case studies which enable learners to make important business decisions in real scenarios and become the right-fit-hire for global roles. Students who bring in a global thought process and yet understand the local nuances of different countries are the most sought after by recruiters and colleges.

Taught by leading professors of IIM Kozhikode and UWA, this course is a good blend of experience and knowledge which will provide international exposure to students. This executive MBA programme will help learners provide networking opportunities and global exposure.

Here are top 5 reasons why this Global MBA is the best programme for participants looking to expand their knowledge beyond a regional focus and take the next step towards a global career.

- Indian students getting to spread their wings abroad. This will help rebuild bridges towards a globalized post-pandemic world.

- World Education Services (WES) validated MBA degree from an Australian University will give interested participants an extra edge while applying for global opportunities or Australia PR Visa, thus improving their chances of getting a PR in Australia.

- Flexibility and affordability, option to pursue a global MBA degree from a top 1% Business School Worldwide.

- Ample opportunity for research and practical experience that is integrated into the curriculum.

- A Diverse international community that fosters more innovation and learning.



Commenting on the launch of the programme Dr Paul Crompton, Senior Lecturer, UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia, "Our cutting-edge curriculum addresses contemporary, strategic issues facing today's leaders and our approach to knowledge is based on impactful research and real-world industry learning. This rigorous combination empowers students with a huge advantage: first-hand experience in the rapidly changing global business world. So, when they graduate, they hit the ground running."

The programme starts on Monday 20 March 2023 and admissions are now open for the upcoming enrolment. For more information, you may visit UWA Global MBA Program page.

An exclusive webinar on "What Can I Do with a Global MBA?" is set to take place on Saturday, 25 February, 2023 | 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM, featuring speaker Anuj Jagannathan (Founder and CEO at Propelurs Consulting | Ex-Google | Ex-VISA | Ex-KPMG). The webinar will focus on the following points:

- Importance of a holistic MBA.

- Ways in which an MBA can help individuals in their current and future job roles.

- How to choose the right course for one's career aspirations.

Jagannathan is a renowned business leader and an alumnus of the Global Executive MBA program at the prestigious National University of Singapore.

The webinar aims to address the concerns of professionals who are considering pursuing an MBA and are unsure about its benefits. It will delve into the need for a comprehensive MBA program that not only focuses on academic excellence but also on developing soft skills, building a network, and gaining practical experience.

Furthermore, the webinar will explore the ways in which a Global MBA can help individuals in their current and future job roles, including career advancement, increased earning potential, and the ability to pivot careers. It will also provide insights on how to choose the right MBA course that aligns with one's career goals and aspirations.

Registrations for the webinar are now open, and interested individuals can sign up via this registration link.

