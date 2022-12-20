Get ready to buy BIS-Hallmarked Silver Dinner Sets, with PureSilver.io new luxury design launch

New Delhi (India), December 20 (ANI/PNN): Under the leadership of Arjuman Amjad and Abdul Ahad, PureSilver.io has recently launched the Luxury 925 Sterling Silver Dinner Sets Collection in New York and Bangalore.

To address the global demand for certified silver articles and designer Indian silverware, this certified sterling silver luxury collection comes in 24k pure gold, 22k rose gold, pure platinum matt and diamond finishes and can be shipped globally.

With 50+ years of manufacturing excellence in the silverware industry, they collaborate with Indian jewellers and global luxury brands to create bespoke silverware collections. All the products by the firm are primarily made using 999 fine silver and are BIS-Hallmarked for silver purity.

This process involves physical stamping on the product and is benchmarked against international criteria for hallmarking and quality assurance.

As there is an ever increasing love for rose gold and pure gold finishes in sterling silver, PureSilver.io has pioneered 24k gold vermeil and 22k rose gold vermeil in their 925 luxury silver dinner sets and newborn baby gift collection. Vermeil is a type of gold-finished material that is composed of a thick layer of gold over solid sterling silver.



Talking about India's love for silver, the founder says, Silver gifts are considered auspicious in Indian culture as it carries memories across generations and cultures. It also starts the beginning of new things and brings peace and prosperity in one's life. For centuries, Indians are known to eat meals in silver for its medicinal and health benefits such as bacterial control and combating infections, further proven by Ayurveda.

Ayurvedic knowledge originated in India more than 5,000 years ago and is often called the "Mother of All Healing." At PureSilver.io, we honour ancient Indian knowledge and make the most beautiful everyday home silverware. In addition to the dining like royalty and its health benefits, our classic silver collection makes a great investment as it protects the wealth of individuals and nations alongside gold.

Headquartered in Bangalore, PureSilver.io silver return gifts are popular among Indian households worldwide. They specialise in designing highest purity silverware for moments - from morning coffee to life's biggest celebrations. Their silver collections are meaningfully designed steeped in India's rich history to constantly remind people of their roots.

As the demand for silver gifting continues, PureSilver.io offers 100 per cent personalization options for all your gifting needs. One can personalise the silver gifts by engraving their initials, date and message that come in ready to be gifted luxury gift boxes. If you are looking to buy certified silver gift articles for occasions such as housewarming ceremonies, Indian weddings or anniversaries, visit PureSilver.io. They offer express insured shipping worldwide.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

