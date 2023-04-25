Get ready to explore the spiritual beauty of Chardham Yatra 2023 starting on April 27 with government's proactive safety measures; Book your helicopter ride now

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/SRV): The Chardham Yatra, a spiritual journey to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, will start on April 27, 2023, and the government has taken extra safety measures to ensure the safety of devotees. Devotees can do the registration online through the official Government Chardham Registration portal - Tourist Care Uttarakhand.

Chardham is one of India's most sacred and revered Hindu pilgrimages, attracting thousands of devotees every year. It involves visiting four holy shrines in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. Considering the vulnerability of the terrain, the government has issued various safety guidelines and advisories for the devotees. These measures have further assisted the devotees in better planning for the Yatra in 2023 also contributing to the increase in the number of visitors.

Every year, Karwaan International Air Services Pvt Ltd (KIASPL) is offering devotees complete guidance and travel support through their helicopter services, providing a stress-free and unique experience.

The Chardham Yatra via helicopter has already been a huge success, last year, around 75-80 devotees embarked on the Yatra with Karwaan International, with many devotees expressing their satisfaction with the tour. The tour received the best response from devotees, who appreciated the ease and convenience of the journey because of the robust ground team assistance at all the dhams. Many of them also commented on the breathtaking aerial views of the Himalayan landscape, which they felt added to the spiritual experience of the Yatra.

Visiting the Chardham Yatra by helicopter can offer several advantages, making it an attractive and safe option for many pilgrims. Here are a few reasons why:

1. Time-saving: The Chardham Yatra is a long and strenuous journey, that involves trekking and driving through difficult terrain. However, with a helicopter, pilgrims can cover the same distance in a matter of hours, saving a lot of time and effort for the devotee.

2. Comfort: We offer a comfortable way to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Chardham Yatra. Pilgrims can enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and valleys while traveling through these places.

3. Spirituality: Embark on a spiritual journey with all the amenities provided with specialized ground assistance that leaves customers to only focus on the sacred and holistic aspect of the journey. Experience spiritual peace and energy by spending your time at each dham.

4. Accessibility: Helicopter tours make the Chardham Yatra more accessible to people who are unable to undertake the arduous trek or drive. This can include the elderly, people with mobility issues, or those who prefer a more comfortable mode of transportation.



5. Safety: This is a much safer way to travel at such a high altitude. The tours are conducted by experienced pilots who are well-versed in flying in difficult terrain and all the flights are supervised and provided clearance as per the realtime weather conditions which leaves very little room for doubt.

Overall, visiting the Chardham by helicopter can be a memorable and convenient way to experience the holy shrines and the scenic beauty of the Himalayas.



Karwaan offers a unique Chardham package for those who want to embark on this journey with comfort. The package provides helicopter flying facilities, which also includes on-ground assistance at all Dhams, VIP Darshan, food and accommodation, and Palki assistance all these with a local tour guide. All trips are ex-Dehradun, and local transfers are provided by Toyota Innova and Palki at Yamunotri. The package includes Maha-Abhishek pooja at Badrinath/Shyan Aarti (as per choice), Pooja and VIP Darshan at all 4 Dhams, and Rudra-Abhishek of Lord Kedar (Optional).

The journey starts from Dehradun, where devotees will board a helicopter to reach Yamunotri, the first shrine on the Chardham Yatra circuit. From Yamunotri, the helicopter will take devotees to Gangotri, then Kedarnath, and finally to Badrinath. Devotees can offer their prayers at each shrine and participate in the puja rituals, Also they can spend one night at each dham.

There are several package options available, depending on the number of dhams or shrines that you wish to visit. One is the Do-Dham package for which the starting price is estimated at 1.15 L Rs per person and the Char-Dham package for which the starting price is estimated at 1.90 L Rs per person. The cost of these packages is calculated based on the number of people in the group and their weight, So It is recommended to contact Karwaan International for specific pricing and package details.

