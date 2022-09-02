GET SET HACK by RISE marks massive success with more than 22k participants

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): GET SET HACK by RISE: Secure the World with Cryptography, a first-of-its-kind Hackathon in partnership with the ThriveDX, and 'Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education,' AP Government, marks a massive success with more than 22 thousand participants. The top 100 winners bagged an exciting prize pool consisting placement opportunities, internship opportunities and multiple paid scholarships, and were felicitated by Sagi Itcher, Head of Economic and Trade Mission of Israel, and Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX SaaS.

Delhi-based Sarthak Jain, a 4th-year B.Tech student pursuing Computer Science from GGSIPU bagged the first prize, followed by Kolkata-based 4th year CS Student from IIEST, Shibpur, Arnab Sen who came in second. Additionally, Manish Kumar, Vaibhavi Paliya and Deepanshu Arya rounded up as the top five winners. The top five winners of the GET SET HACK by RISE were awarded 100 per cent placement offers along with full scholarships on the Cybersecurity Bootcamp PG Course by RISE. The recruitments are powered by some of the biggest names in the corporate world including Ziroh Labs, Riskpro, Grant Thornton, Digisailor, Elliot Systems, Cryptowire, Allied Digital, Buddi AI, Analyttica and Taylor & Francis Group, among others.

Highlighting the importance of cyber-security in today's day and age Sagi Itcher, Head of Economic and Trade Mission of Israel commented, "As per our estimate, over 1 million cyber security experts are needed in the Indian market currently, and this gap is struggling to find a way to bridge itself. This shows how vulnerable the digital ecosystem is in the country. And that's why I believe the effort companies like ThriveDX and RISE are putting in is so important as they can take people with basically zero knowledge in cyber security and bring them up to the level of an expert with their dedicated and tailor-made training programs."

Adding to Sagi's statement and addressing the need to bridge the demand and skill gap in the field for better protection and online safety, Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX stated, "It's great to see talented people come together to tackle one of the biggest challenges on earth using cyber-security techniques. It is a field with a huge skill gap and in high demand in both the Indian and international markets and therefore it is a great career path to choose. At its core, the central objective of cyber security is to protect your country, government or organization from bad elements. Therefore, cyber security as a field is a lot about protecting the good against the bad."

Addressing the ongoing success of the Hackathon, Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE states, "India alone is expected to create around 3.5 Mn job vacancies in the cyber-security space by 2025 and the current talent shortage with skills such as Application Development Security, Cloud Security Risk Management, Threat Intelligence, Data Privacy and Security, stands at 43 per cent. These are the reasons why we organized the Hackathon to create awareness about cyber-security as a lucrative career option. We are overwhelmed with the response that we got with over 22 thousand participants, making GET SET HACK by RISE one of the biggest of its kind hackathons in India. We thank all our partners who have made this a massive success."



The response to 'GET SET HACK by RISE' hackathon has been overwhelming on all fronts, at all levels. In addition to record-breaking participation and tremendous student response, the event has been able to successfully drive awareness about Cybersecurity as a lucrative career option among the younger generation.

In addition to the top 5 rankers who received direct placement opportunities; 6-25 rank holders received interview opportunities along with a 50 per cent paid scholarship; 26-50 rank winners also got internship opportunities along with a 50 per cent paid scholarship, while the next 51-100 rank holders got awarded with a 35 per cent paid scholarship on the course.

Founded in April 2021, RISE's mission is to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The startup offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, AIML, Cybersecurity, FinTech, Finance and Accounting, and Marketing Research in collaboration with KPMG in India, Grant Thornton, ThriveDX SaaS and Aeon Research. RISE also offers a course in Public Policy with Analytics, and a Global MBA in collaboration with SRH Mobile University (Germany). Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for 'Women in Tech' and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability.

