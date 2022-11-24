Get Set Learn and TiE Bangalore set to promote entrepreneurial skills among students with Future Unicorns Launchpad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Get Set Learn (formerly Uniform Junction), an Arvind Mafatlal Group Company, in association with TiE Bangalore, today announced the launch of Future Unicorns Launchpad 2022 (FUL), a first-of-its-kind mega confluence aiming to inspire students to embrace entrepreneurial thinking by driving innovation and invoking 21st century skills, such as creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking. The largest initiative of its kind aims to foster and encourage young minds to embrace entrepreneurial thinking.

The Future Unicorns Launchpad program has been conceptualized as a series of competitions dovetailed with interaction with peers as well as industry leaders and start-up unicorns, critical thinkers, and potential mentors. The program has been designed to integrate the overarching goal of the National Education Policy to promote entrepreneurship, thereby extending the imaginative and flexible curricular structures of education in the classrooms.

Based on TiE Bangalore's two decades-plus experience in fostering entrepreneurship, especially in running the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) program successfully for more than five years, this mega-program seeks to serve as a medium to accelerate and expand entrepreneurship education. The program will enable school students to get real-time experience in team building, market strategies, business plans, leadership strategies, and innovation to build great products and companies. This is the first of many cohorts where students across schools from all over the country can participate and learn about entrepreneurship in an experiential learning environment.

For the inaugural edition of this unique entrepreneurship program, the organizers have collaborated with multiple schools from across the country, making this the largest ever event of this nature and scale extending across the country.

The Future Unicorns Launchpad program kickstarts with a nation-level Entrepreneurship Quiz targeting registrations from over 15,000 students from across the country, followed by Workshops and Mentorship Sessions with entrepreneurs and faculty members from TiE to help students sharpen their pitch ideas and acquire valuable business insights.

"The idea is to nurture our partnership with TiE to discover entrepreneurial talent in schools (grades 8 to 12) and to convey the importance of entrepreneurship in K12 learning. The students will also get an opportunity to network with peers, unicorn start-up founders, academicians, and mentors from across the country who can expose them to different cultures, ideas, perspectives, and attitudes perceived in the global economy," explained Ameet Zaverii, CEO and Co-founder, Get Set Learn.

"The partnership with TiE Bangalore is a huge step toward fulfilling the National Education Policy's mandate to reposition the country's education system in alignment with the future of work requirements," he added.



The 2022 edition of the Future Unicorn Launchpad will culminate in a 2-day gripping Entrepreneurship Bootcamp and gala award ceremony on January 9th & 10th, 2023, which will observe top teams of students preparing business plan pitches to investors from a pool of start-ups, businesses, and other industry leaders.

The top three winning teams will receive cash prizes and certificates along with a field visit to Unicorn start-ups in Bengaluru. Another highlight of this Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is an opportunity for schools to set up entrepreneurship cells apart from additional fostering of ideas and mentorship from TiE for students.

"The way Future Unicorns Launchpad has been conceptualized is to not only encourage creative ideas and expression, but also to build critical skills, such as teamwork, organization and management skills, needed for a young student's journey as an entrepreneur and a professional, taking responsibility as well as taking factors such as mistakes or feedback (both negative and constructive) in their stride and handling it positively," said Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore.

With Future Unicorns Launchpad, Get Set Learn and TiE aim to discover and nurture at least 50K students in its next season.

For more information about Future Unicorns Launchpad 2022, please visit www.futureunicorns.in or call on 8792740014 for more information.

We are reimagining school education for the 21st century. Our focus is to build better learning experiences for schools and students. We aim to curate the learning needs of students across multiple grades and age groups onto a single platform and enable schools with new-age learning solutions to address the challenges of the digital future and the National Education Policy. Get Set Learn (formerly Uniform Junction) is an Arvind Mafatlal Group Company - a 100+ year old conglomerate that has served the school ecosystem for decades.

TiE Global (Bangalore Chapter) is a non-profit venture devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries, at all stages, from incubation, throughout the entrepreneurial lifecycle. With a strong network of more than 900+ successful entrepreneurs, investors and experts, the heart of TiE efforts lies in its five foundational programs - Mentoring, Networking, Education, Funding, and Incubation.

