Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fixed deposits are preferred investment avenues, owing to their assurance of high returns and safety of deposit.

They remain unaffected by market volatilities, which offer the investor guaranteed returns.

While a fixed deposit specializes in safety, Bajaj Finance offers a fixed deposit scheme that can help investors build their corpus easily, given the high FD interest rates offered by them. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers online investment options to investors, who can invest through an end-to-end paperless process. Today, building one's wealth via Bajaj Finance FD is easier than ever, as one can invest online, from the comfort of their home or workplace.

Read on to know how one can get the best FD interest rates with Bajaj Finance online FD:

Key features of the online FD facility

One can start investing easily by filling the Bajaj Finance online FD form. Below are the standout benefits of the online FD facility, offered by Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Instant booking: Existing customers need not worry about making a trip to a Bajaj Finance branch. With the online facility, one can book their FD immediately in a hassle-free manner.

Completely online and paperless process: Investing via the online mode is convenient as one need not worry about any physical paperwork. They can carry out the entire process, from the comfort of their homes, over the internet.

Invest anytime, anywhere: Since one can invest from a device having an internet connection, they get the freedom to invest in an FD from their office desk or from the comfort of their homes.

No need to submit documents: Being an existing customer, one need not submit any extra documentation when investing in an FD.

Apart from making it easy for investors to start investing, Bajaj Finance online FD also offers inflation-beating and risk-free returns.



Attractive and assured returns

Bajaj Finance online FD offers some of the most lucrative FD interest rates in the market. Senior citizens can avail an additional 0.25% rate benefit over and above the base rates. An additional 0.10% benefit can be accrued if the investor decides to invest online. A 0.10% rate benefit can prove to be valuable especially if the money is parked for a longer tenor.

The tabular representation below compares the maturity amounts the investor will accrue for an FD of Rs. 40,00,000 and 50,00,000 for different tenors invested via online and offline mediums.



Thus, one can look at attractive FD interest rates, with the assurance of guaranteed returns on their deposit. This makes a Bajaj Finance online FD a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings easily.

Loan against FD

Though fixed deposit plans have traditionally been long-term investments, an emergency could arise before ones FD matures. Such an emergency warrants an immediate need for liquid funds which can be realized by prematurely withdrawing the FD.

Bajaj Finance offers a simple online loan against FD option that enables investors to avail of a loan against their fixed deposit up to 75% of the FD amount.

Safety of deposit

The safety of a Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by CRISIL's FAAA rating and ICRA's MAAA rating, both indicative of the highest safety standards for one's capital.

With the highest safety standards, guaranteed returns, attractive interest rates, availability of loan against FD and online investment option, Bajaj Finance online FD stands as an ideal choice of investment for anyone looking to find good financial tool to park their savings.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

